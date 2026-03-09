The New York Giants finally fielded an above-average offensive line in 2025 for the first time in a decade, which makes the offseason all the more terrifying. Everything that worked could fall apart if they make the wrong moves.

The hope is that the Giants extend Jermaine Eluemunor to lock down right tackle. Eluemunor earned his payday after posting a 76.7 pass-blocking grade and allowing just four sacks across 1,088 snaps. The Giants can’t afford to pivot at a position where they finally have stability.

But there’s a world where John Harbaugh restructures the entire interior beyond center and left tackle. According to Art Stapleton of NJ.com, the Giants have interest in guards Wyatt Teller and Alijah Vera-Tucker. These are starting-caliber guards who would push out existing players.

The Vera-Tucker Gamble

Alijah Vera-Tucker is the high-upside, high-risk option. Pro Football Focus projects four years, $70 million ($17.5M per season, $45M guaranteed).

The problem is availability. Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season with a torn triceps and nearly missed the entire 2023 season. He also tore his Achilles in 2023. In five NFL seasons, he’s played in 43 of 85 possible games.

When healthy, Vera-Tucker is a Pro Bowl guard who allowed just 16 pressures in 2024. But $17.5 million for a player who can’t stay healthy is a gamble the Giants have already decided against making elsewhere.

Teller and Van Roten: The Run-Blocking Option

Wyatt Teller represents the budget-friendly approach. PFF projects one year, $3 million. Teller’s run-blocking quality fits Greg Roman’s gap-scheme offense perfectly.

Teller will turn 32 and allowed 24 pressures in 2025. The Giants are betting on offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren unlocking his 2022-23 form. Bloomgren coached Teller in Cleveland last season.

The Giants could sign Teller and bring back Greg Van Roten (35 years old, solid stopgap) for depth and competition, especially if they’re cutting John Runyan Jr.

The Runyan Decision

Stapleton mentioned cutting Runyan, who’s in the final year of a three-year, $30 million deal. The Giants save $9.25 million if released.

Runyan posted a 52.9 PFF grade in 2025 (67th among guards). His 49.2 run-blocking grade was abysmal. Harbaugh is building a run-first offense, and Runyan can’t block in the run game. That’s a fundamental problem.

The Giants currently have only two guards under contract beyond Runyan: practice-squad pieces Jake Kubas and Reid Holskey. But the $9 million savings gives flexibility to address linebacker, cornerback, and tight end.

What Harbaugh’s Offense Demands

The Giants ranked 10th in pass protection and 20th in run blocking in 2025. Harbaugh wants to flip that or simply improve the run blocking. You can’t build a run game around Vera-Tucker if he misses half the season. Teller is a proven gap-scheme blocker who fits the physical identity, even if his pass protection has declined.

The Giants can’t afford Tyler Linderbaum at center, which means second-tier free agency. Teller at $3 million fits. Vera-Tucker at $17.5 million is risky given his injury history.

Free agency starts Monday. Extend Eluemunor. Cut or restructure Runyan. Sign Teller or gamble on Vera-Tucker. Harbaugh is building a physical offense, and it starts with guards who can move bodies at the line of scrimmage.