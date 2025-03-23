Giants have extra money to spend on a big upgrade

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have done a solid job patching holes across the roster this offseason, but one glaring question mark remains—who’s taking over at right guard?

After addressing wide receiver, safety, and quarterback depth, general manager Joe Schoen seems content letting the football gods—or training camp competition—decide the fate of the position.

Patchwork Options, Uncertain Upside

So far, the Giants have re-signed veteran Greg Van Roten and lineman Aaron Stinnie. They’ve also made clear that Evan Neal, the former first-round right tackle, is likely transitioning inside to guard in hopes of salvaging his development.

The issue is that none of those three options have graded out as consistent above-average starters recently, and banking on one of them to emerge feels more like crossing fingers than executing a plan.

With about $17 million in cap space remaining, per OverTheCap, and approximately $10 million needed to sign their upcoming draft class, Schoen still has some flexibility to make a final move—especially if he restructures a few contracts to free up more space.

Veteran Guards Still on the Market

If the Giants want to stabilize the line, there are two experienced options sitting quietly on the free agent market.

First is 10-year NFL veteran Shaq Mason, who spent last season with the Houston Texans. Mason didn’t have his best year, giving up 36 pressures and eight sacks over 999 snaps, but he’s been an ironman. In nine years, he’s had only two seasons under 1,000 snaps—one of which was 999. That kind of durability would be a welcome addition to a Giants line that always seems to be held together with duct tape by November.

He’s not the All-Pro-caliber guard he once was in New England, but at 31, Mason could still be a valuable plug-and-play option. He shouldn’t break the bank either, especially this late in free agency.

The other name with familiarity? Will Hernandez.

A second-round pick by the Giants back in 2018, Hernandez spent the past few seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and actually looked solid in 2024 before an injury cut his season short. He surrendered just eight pressures over 280 snaps, showing improvement in pass protection—something that plagued his early years in New York.

At 29, Hernandez could return on a cheap, short-term deal, giving the Giants an insurance policy without financial risk. If it doesn’t work out, they can cut bait quickly.

Letting the Competition Sort Itself Out

Based on their actions—or inaction—the Giants appear content letting Van Roten, Stinnie, and Neal duke it out this summer. That gives them the ability to preserve cap space and keep around $7 million for emergency spending mid-season.

Still, given the volatility of this unit the past few years, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Schoen makes one last move to shore up the right guard spot before the draft.

Whether they bet on experience or roll the dice on internal options, one thing is clear: the offensive line remains a puzzle that’s still missing a critical piece.