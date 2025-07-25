Giants have a serious issue at center — and it’s already being exposed

The New York Giants can’t afford to relive last season’s nightmare, yet their offensive line is already showing signs of instability.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is the anchor of the unit, but any injury to him would send this group into immediate disarray.

That puts more pressure on third-year center John Michael Schmitz, who quietly holds the key to their offensive success.

The Giants drafted Schmitz in the second round hoping he’d develop into a stabilizing force at the heart of the line.

Instead, he’s trending closer to a liability than a leader, and training camp isn’t doing much to change that perception.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schmitz’s second-year performance left a lot to be desired

Last season, John Michael Schmitz gave up 28 pressures and six sacks across 983 total snaps, including 646 in pass protection.

Those numbers ranked among the worst for starting centers, and his struggles in pass sets were a glaring issue for the offense.

While his run blocking showed brief flashes, it wasn’t consistent enough to balance out his breakdowns in the passing game.

Heading into this season, the Giants hoped he’d take the next step — both physically and mentally — as the line’s communicator.

But so far, Schmitz still looks hesitant at times, and when he’s beat, he’s beat badly — something that showed up again Thursday.

Rookie Abdul Carter makes Schmitz look overmatched

During day two of training camp, rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter put John Michael Schmitz on a viral highlight reel.

Carter swam through Schmitz with so much force he sent him flying out of frame like a prop in an action movie scene.

Somebody tell Abdul Carter we need JMS to be good this season, stop destroying this man’s confidence ?



pic.twitter.com/HayrvbtDne — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) July 24, 2025

It wasn’t just a rookie showing off—it was a clear mismatch in leverage, strength, and reaction speed at the point of contact.

And while one rep doesn’t define a season, the optics couldn’t have been worse for a player the Giants need to take a leap.

Carter is much smaller than your average defensive tackle, making the play even more concerning given the size mismatch on paper.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants can’t afford another failure on the line

New York’s offensive line has been historically bad in recent years, particularly when injuries exposed their lack of depth.

That’s what makes John Michael Schmitz so critical — the team needs him to become the glue that holds the interior together.

If he falters, the entire offense could crumble before the season gains momentum, especially with a new quarterback under center.

A young center’s development is like a house foundation — if it’s weak, everything you build on top of it collapses eventually.

The Giants invested significant draft capital in Schmitz, and this is the year he needs to prove he’s worth that bet.

Pressure mounting with little margin for error

At 26 years old, Schmitz is no longer considered a developing prospect — he’s expected to be a dependable starter now.

The early signs from training camp are troubling, and the Giants can’t afford for another piece of the line to regress.

With Thomas, Evan Neal, and others facing their own battles, Schmitz’s growth is more important now than it’s ever been.