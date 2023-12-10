Giants have a pair of young playmakers to build around

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson have the potential to be massive game-changers in the future.

The Giants are finally seeing significant value from Jalin Hyatt

Through the first 11 weeks of the season, Hyatt was rarely getting targets and at times was completely phased out of the gameplan, which one could say contributed to the team’s lackluster offensive performance.

However, Hyatt broke out in a big way in their Week 12 victory over the New England Patriots. The rookie logged in career-highs in receiving yards (109) and receptions (five) and averaged just over 18 yards per target.

His efforts were rewarded with the league’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of The Week award for Week 12, the second consecutive week that a Giants rookie won the award, with quarterback Tommy DeVito taking home the Week 11 honors.

It was the most action that Hyatt had seen in a game all season long, and his playmaking abilities helped the G-men drive down the field and get in position to score.

The Giants are still waiting for results to come for Wan’Dale Robinson, but there are signs it’s coming

For Robinson, the second-year receiver made his return from an ACL tear earlier this season, and while game-changing results have yet to come, there is a lot of promise around him.

In 10 games played this season, Robinson has had a catch rate of 66% or higher in eight of those games, with the two lower than that being in games in which he saw just three targets combined.

His agility allows him to create separation from defenders and haul in catches, and as he continues to build his way back from his injury last season, he will only demonstrate stronger playmaking abilities and potentially become a big play threat along with Hyatt.

While Robinson’s numbers this season are not eye-popping, his positive production on the field is indicative of developing into a serious offensive weapon, which the Giants desperately need from their wide receiving corps.

Hyatt and Robinson are the Giants’ future

With the Giants relying heavily on young receivers to make plays, Hyatt and Robinson could quickly become the pair that the team builds around going forward.

The team needs a lot of revamps when it comes to the play calling and offensive scheme, and getting those two involved more could fix a lot of problems in the future.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_