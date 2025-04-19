Giants have a $14.7 million decision to make with former top-5 draft pick

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants are standing at a familiar fork in the road—with major implications on both sides. With the third overall pick, the Giants have a choice to make: pursue Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or double down on their defensive identity by drafting Penn State star pass rusher Abdul Carter, assuming Travis Hunter is already off the board.

Adding Carter to the mix would give the Giants one of the youngest and most explosive edge duos in the league. But it would also raise some serious questions about the future of Kayvon Thibodeaux, the former No. 5 overall pick in 2022, who’s entering a pivotal season.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Standing in the Defense

Thibodeaux, now 24 years old, hasn’t exactly lived up to the billing of a top-five pick. Last season, he logged a career-low 593 snaps and produced only 38 pressures with six sacks. Even more concerning, his missed tackle rate ballooned to 27.6%—a brutal number for an edge rusher trying to anchor a defensive front.

Despite the struggles, the flashes of elite potential remain. Thibodeaux’s get-off is still impressive, and he’s shown the ability to wreck plays, but he’s lacked consistency. Some of the regression can be pinned on the scheme changes that took place after the Giants parted ways with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

His replacement, Shane Bowen, didn’t exactly turn things around, but year two in Bowen’s system could be the stabilizing factor Thibodeaux needs.

The Option Decision Looms

The Giants had two top-10 selections in the 2022 draft, and both players—Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal—have fallen short of expectations. It’s widely expected that the Giants will decline Neal’s fifth-year option, but declining both would send a damning message about the front office’s draft evaluations.

That makes Thibodeaux’s situation even more interesting. General manager Joe Schoen may not be able to stomach walking away from both, and financially, it makes sense to stick with the edge rusher. Thibodeaux’s projected fifth-year option salary comes in at a manageable $14.75 million—far less than what elite pass rushers cost on the open market.

He didn’t meet the Pro Bowl criteria to bump his salary higher, but he did surpass the playing time threshold that moves him into the second tier of earnings. That’s good value for a player who, while inconsistent, still has the physical tools to be a high-end contributor.

Drafting Abdul Carter Would Send a Message

If the Giants do opt to take Carter, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re moving on from Thibodeaux—but it would certainly apply pressure. It would also give New York flexibility to deploy different defensive fronts and packages, rotating Carter, Thibodeaux, and new acquisition Brian Burns to keep opposing quarterbacks on their toes.

Depth at edge rusher is never a bad thing in today’s NFL, but with such a crucial decision on the horizon, Schoen and the Giants will need to weigh both the upside and the message it sends to the rest of the roster.

And one way or another, Thibodeaux’s time in New York is approaching a defining moment.