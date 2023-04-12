Giants have 3 quality wide receivers returning from injury in 2023

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) reacts after a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants overhauled their wide receiver corps this off-season, adding Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Jeff Smith, bringing back Darius Slayton, and trading for star tight end, Darren Waller. The receiving game should look a lot different moving forward, but the team is also hoping to get back three quality receivers to help during the 2023 season.

Three receivers returning from injury for the Giants:

1.) Sterling Shepard

The Giants brought back receiver Sterling Shepard on a veteran minimum deal coming off ACL surgery. There’s no telling what Shep’s role will be moving forward, but he has started running and taking significant steps forward in his rehabilitation.

At 30 years old, Shepard has had a tough time staying healthy, playing in just 10 games over the last two years combined. With the MetLife field getting a complete overhaul and newly installed turf, the hope is that injuries begin to decrease instead of mount.

The last season Shepard posted over 400 yards was back in 2020, when he logged 656 across 12 games. He is still a positive contributor when available, but the Giants need to be careful investing too much in his services based on his bill of health.

2.) Wan’Dale Robinson

The Giants are extremely high on 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, who looked solid before suffering an ACL tear of his own. Robinson played in just six games, recording 227 yards and a touchdown with a 74.2% catch rate. He posted 100 yards on nine catches against the Lions just before the injury.

At 22 years old, Robinson profiles to be a significant part of the Giants’ offensive out the slot, and as their scheme expands, his role should grow with it.

3.) Collin Johnson

Prior to tearing his ACL, 6’6″ receiver Collin Johnson looked the part of a starting receiver in spring training. His last regular season game was back in 2021 with the Giants, making 12 appearances and recording 105 yards.

Johnson was taking steps forward regarding his development and growth, but the injury undoubtedly set him back. As the tallest receiver in the NFL, Johnson has a prime opportunity to compete during training camp and win back his roster spot.

There will be more competition this time around, but if Johnson can make a full recovery, there’s no question he has the talent to fight his way onto the roster. If the Giants aren’t keen on adding a top receiver in the NFL draft, opportunities will be available this upcoming season.