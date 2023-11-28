Giants have 2 young impact wide receivers for the future

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have won two consecutive games and find themselves back in the playoff picture. Somehow, the Giants have a top-six draft pick and are two games out of the Wild Card after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

The future is certainly in question for Big Blue, but they have a few core pieces to build around. They extended Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas this past off-season, but two young wide receivers are developing into impact players, showcasing what they can do despite a lackluster passing attack.

Second-year receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who is only 22 years old, is coming off an ACL tear but is putting together a strong sophomore season. The former second-round pick out of Kentucky has recorded 265 yards and a touchdown this year across 44 targets. He put together a strong performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, which included 62 yards on eight receptions.

Robinson’s workload has been inconsistent as the Giants deal with quarterback issues and a porous offensive line. However, his ability to generate separation and get open into short to intermediate portions of the field makes him an asset.

The Giants Need Consistency From the Quarterback Position

General manager Joe Shane was vague about the team’s quarterback situation during his press conference on Monday, indicating that the expectation is Daniel Jones will be the starter when he’s healthy but did rule out the idea of selecting a quarterback high in the 2024 NFL draft.

Speaking of quarterbacks, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito has created a solid connection with fellow rookie Jalin Hyatt. The 22-year-old put together a phenomenal performance against the New England Patriots this past Sunday afternoon. He caught five of six targets for 109 yards, making a few difficult catches and showcasing speed on the boundary. The Giants are slowly opening up his role and expanding his route tree, which has fueled a much more productive offense in recent weeks.

He has only three games this season with over 70 yards receiving, coming against the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, and the Patriots. With more time in the pocket and DeVito keeping his eyes downfield, Hyatt has been a benefactor, and the offense has been able to move the ball more efficiently because of it.

The hope is that Hyatt can continue his development, and Robinson continues to grow into a great security blanket underneath. Both players have a bright future, but their success hinges on the Giants solving their offensive line issues and finding a quarterback who can make plays downfield and sustain drives.