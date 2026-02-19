When the Giants signed Jermaine Eluemunor to a modest two-year deal in 2024, they were looking for a steady veteran to stabilize a chaotic offensive line. Two years later, he has evolved into a foundational pillar on the right side, successfully burying the ghost of the Evan Neal era and forming one of the NFL’s most reliable tackle tandems alongside Andrew Thomas.

As Eluemunor prepares to hit unrestricted free agency, the anxiety in East Rutherford has centered on whether the Giants could actually afford to keep him. Early projections—drawing parallels to Taylor Moton’s recent high-AAV extensions—suggested a massive $20 million per year price tag that would have likely priced the Giants out of the market. However, more recent projections suggest Eluemunor will be a much more affordable target.

Jermaine Eluemunor’s Market Value is Rather Favorable

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus (PFF) now projects a much more team-friendly three-year, $36 million deal ($12M per year), a number that drastically changes the math for the Giants’ 2026 roster construction.

Spotrac suggests Eluemunor’s deal could be even cheaper. They project a market value of $8.7 million per season, with a projected $17.3 million deal.

Initially, analysts compared Eluemunor’s value to Taylor Moton, who secured a $44 million deal at age 31. Given that Eluemunor finished the 2025 season ranked 7th in the NFL in pressure rate allowed (4.3%) and 16th overall in PFF pass-blocking grade (76.8), a $20 million AAV (Average Annual Value) wasn’t out of the question.

However, that market doesn’t seem to be there for Eluemunor. The new $8.7-12 million AAV projection reflects a reality where the Giants can retain an elite pass protector without sacrificing their ability to pursue other free agents.

The Giants Need to Extend Eluemunor

Credit: Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images, Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

It took the Giants a decade to finally rebuild their offensive line into a competent unit. The last thing they want is to see one of that unit’s most important pieces depart in free agency just as things began to turn around. That’s why extending Eluemunor is so important, and that’s why these more modest contract projections are such exciting updates.

For a quarterback entering his second season, like Jaxson Dart, continuity is as important as talent. The duo of Thomas and Eluemunor surrendered one of the lowest combined pressure rates in the league last season, providing Dart with a clean pocket to maximize his vertical targets.

PFF notes that Eluemunor posted a 98.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating, proving he is a top-tier starter who would be difficult to replace by a developmental project like Marcus Mbow.

By securing Eluemunor on the projected $36 million deal, the Giants maintain continuity and ensure Dart throws from a clean pocket in 2026.