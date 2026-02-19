The New York Giants have a few big decisions to make with their roster this offseason, especially with how many free agents they have hitting the open market. The linebacker spot is an interesting one, with Micah McFadden prepared to hit free agency after missing essentially the entire 2025 season, and a big choice regarding Bobby Okereke and his contract. The Giants can cut Okereke and save $9 million in salary space, allowing them to pivot to a different linebacker if they see fit.

Okereke has been volatile during his time with the Giants, mainly due to rotating defensive coordinators and instability across the board. He’s a fine MIKE linebacker who communicates well and always shows up, consistently playing through injury. However, the Giants might want to shake things up at a unit that has been underperforming for the past few seasons. They could pivot to a player like Leo Chenal, who just spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chenal’s Chiefs Career and Market Value

Chenal’s tenure in Kansas City was a bit underwhelming from a statistical perspective, but the 25-year-old linebacker expects to sign a very affordable deal in the two-year, $12 million range, per PFF. That’s $6 million per year compared to Okereke’s $9 million cap hit in 2026. The Giants would essentially save $3 million annually while getting a younger player who fits their defensive scheme better.

In 2025, Chenal played 440 total snaps (71st among linebackers), with 202 snaps in run defense (66th), 108 pass rush snaps (11th), and just 130 coverage snaps (87th). Those snap distribution numbers tell the story of how Kansas City deployed him. He’s excellent when it comes to blitzing and hovering around the line of scrimmage as an off-ball linebacker. He’s similar to McFadden in some ways, especially since they both dealt with their fair share of injuries.

Stat Category Rank Total Solo Tackles 80th 31 Assists 69th 14 Sacks 18th 3 Stops 54th 24 Total Pressures 37th 11 Missed Tackles 2nd 4 Passer Rating Allowed 60th 98.8

Scout’s Breakdown: Blitzing Specialist

From a scouting perspective, Chenal’s film reveals a player whose value transcends basic tackle numbers. His 31 solo tackles (80th) and 14 assists (69th) look pedestrian, but context matters. Kansas City used him strategically, deploying him in high-leverage situations rather than keeping him on the field for every defensive snap. His 3 sacks (18th among linebackers) and 11 total pressures (37th) came on just 108 pass rush snaps, meaning he converted nearly 13% of his rush opportunities into pressure or sacks.

The most impressive stat is his 2nd-ranked missed tackle rate with only 4 missed tackles all season. That’s exceptional efficiency for a linebacker who plays aggressively downhill. Chenal doesn’t take false steps. He diagnoses quickly, attacks with conviction, and finishes tackles through contact. His 24 stops (54th) represent tackles that constitute a defensive success, preventing the offense from gaining sufficient yardage for a first down or touchdown.

His pass coverage metrics show room for improvement. The 98.8 passer rating allowed (60th) and limited coverage snaps (130, 87th ranked) suggest Kansas City didn’t trust him in space against dynamic pass catchers. He’s not a three-down linebacker who can run stride-for-stride with tight ends down the seam. But that’s not what Dennard Wilson needs him to be.

Perfect Fit for Wilson’s Aggressive Scheme

Dennard Wilson’s defensive philosophy emphasizes aggression, confusion, and pressure from multiple angles. He wants linebackers who can threaten the A and B gaps, blow up pulling guards, and get home on delayed blitzes. Chenal checks every box. His 11th-ranked pass rush snap count (108) demonstrates he’s comfortable rushing the quarterback, and his 37th-ranked total pressures (11) show he’s productive when given the opportunity.

Wilson’s scheme often features simulated pressures where linebackers show blitz pre-snap before dropping into coverage or vice versa. Chenal’s versatility allows him to execute these concepts effectively. His 202 run defense snaps (66th) prove he can handle early-down responsibilities, and his elite tackling efficiency (just 4 missed tackles) means he won’t let ballcarriers escape in space.

The Giants need a thumper who can set the edge against the run, collapse the pocket on third down, and play with the physicality that’s been missing from their defense. Chenal provides exactly that profile. His 24 stops show he understands leverage and gap responsibility. His 3 sacks demonstrate he can win one-on-one matchups against offensive linemen. His 60th-ranked passer rating allowed suggests he can handle zone drops and short-area coverage when necessary.

The Financial and Competitive Logic

Cutting Okereke saves $9 million. Signing Chenal for $6 million annually saves $3 million while getting a younger, more explosive player who fits the scheme better. The Giants can reallocate that saved cap space toward other positions of need, whether that’s offensive line, edge rusher, or secondary depth. Keep in mind, cutting Okereke does open up another hole at linebacker, so the Giants will need to add two players, not just one.

Okereke is 29 years old and coming off another middling season. Chenal is 25 and entering his prime years as a professional athlete. The age difference alone justifies the move, but the stylistic fit makes it a no-brainer. Wilson wants linebackers who attack, not linebackers who react. Chenal’s entire NFL career has been built around attacking gaps and disrupting plays at the line of scrimmage.

The Giants linebacker room has been a revolving door of mediocrity for years. Bringing in Chenal wouldn’t solve every problem, but it would inject youth, speed, and violence into a unit that desperately needs all three. His ability to play MIKE or WILL gives Wilson flexibility in personnel packages, and his special teams value (he’s been a core contributor in Kansas City) adds another dimension to his appeal.

If the Giants are serious about building a defense that can compete in the NFC East, they need to make smart, calculated moves. Cutting Okereke and signing Chenal represents exactly that type of decision-making. It saves money, gets younger, and better aligns the roster with what Wilson wants to do schematically. The linebacker spot needs an upgrade, and Chenal at $6 million per year is the most cost-effective upgrade available this offseason.