Giants gamble big at 3rd overall with star quarterback in Mel Kiper’s mock draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are staring down a franchise-altering decision in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need to decide whether to lock in their future at quarterback now or continue kicking the can down the road.

With Miami star Cam Ward seemingly off the board—expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans—the Giants might turn their attention to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While Sanders doesn’t have the high-end athleticism or arm strength of some of his peers, his poise, accuracy, and decision-making make him an intriguing option for a team desperate for stability under center.

Shedeur Sanders’ Strengths and Weaknesses

Sanders is one of the most accurate passers in college football, completing an impressive 73.4% of his throws last season—the highest mark in the nation. He racked up 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions while playing behind an abysmal offensive line.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His 1.3% turnover-worthy play percentage underscores his ability to make smart decisions, protecting the football and avoiding costly mistakes. That kind of efficiency is exactly what the Giants need, especially after dealing with years of inconsistent quarterback play.

However, Sanders isn’t a perfect prospect. He doesn’t have elite arm talent, relying more on touch than sheer velocity to deliver the football. Athletically, he’s a functional mover but not a true dual-threat quarterback—his scrambling ability is average at best.

While some might see those limitations as red flags, his ability to win games, process defenses, and distribute the ball efficiently make him a legitimate candidate for the Giants at No. 3 overall.

The Case for Drafting Sanders

In Mel Kiper’s latest ESPN mock draft, he has the Giants selecting Sanders, citing Schoen and Daboll’s desire to hand-pick their franchise quarterback. Even if the Giants land a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson in free agency, they still need a succession plan.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The benefit of drafting Sanders is that he wouldn’t be rushed into action immediately. With a veteran presence in place, he could spend his rookie year learning the system, adjusting to NFL speed, and developing his game without the pressure of being thrown into the fire right away.

Sitting behind a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, whether it’s Rodgers or Wilson, would give him time to refine his mechanics, understand Daboll’s offense, and step in when the time is right. That timeline could be as soon as later in the 2025 season, depending on performance or injuries, or it could stretch into 2026.

Can Sanders Thrive in the Giants’ System?

For Sanders to be successful, he’ll need a strong supporting cast. The Giants have already taken steps in that direction by adding dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers. Pairing Sanders with a weapon of Nabers’ caliber would give him a legitimate go-to target from day one.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

He won’t be the type of quarterback who thrives in chaos, extending plays off-script like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Instead, he’ll need an offensive line that gives him time to work through his reads and a system that plays to his strengths—precision passing, quick decisions, and controlled tempo.

New York’s offensive line remains a work in progress, but if they can give Sanders a stable environment to develop, he has the traits to be a winning quarterback at the next level.

A Decision That Will Shape the Giants’ Future

With the third overall pick, the Giants have a chance to finally secure a long-term answer at quarterback. While Sanders may not be a generational talent, he has the accuracy, poise, and mental processing to be a strong NFL starter in the right system.

If Schoen and Daboll believe in his ability to lead the franchise forward, it makes sense to draft him, develop him behind a veteran, and set the stage for a more stable future under center. The Giants can’t afford to wait forever—the time to act is now.