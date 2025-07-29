Giants’ free agent offensive line acquisition is turning heads at camp

The New York Giants didn’t chase big names to rebuild their offensive line, but they may have found value in attitude.

One of their under-the-radar moves this offseason was signing James Hudson, a 26-year-old veteran with something to prove.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2021, Hudson has carved out a reputation as a gritty swing tackle.

While he’s not projected to start, Hudson’s demeanor and experience could make him a key depth piece for the Giants.

What the numbers say about Hudson’s NFL career so far

Over 1,443 career snaps with the Browns, Hudson allowed 79 pressures and surrendered nine sacks — not elite, but serviceable.

In 2023, he logged 222 total snaps, 207 of which came at left tackle and the rest on the right side in spot duty.

That versatility matters, especially for a Giants team still figuring out the right mix behind their presumed starters.

He allowed 15 pressures last year, a number that reflects his need for growth but also his regular exposure to top edge rushers.

When the injuries hit — and they always do — having a swing tackle like Hudson could be the difference between survival and collapse.

The contract structure favors a prove-it mentality

The Giants gave Hudson a two-year, $12 million deal, including $6 million fully guaranteed and an out after just one season.

That setup tells the story — they like the upside but aren’t fully committed unless Hudson earns his spot with consistent play.

If the team cuts bait after 2025, they’ll save $5.5 million against the cap, taking on just $2.3 million in dead money.

It’s the kind of low-risk, moderate-reward signing that fits the Giants’ current strategy of building smartly without overcommitting.

Hudson’s camp energy is drawing early praise

NFL analyst Emory Hunt recently highlighted Hudson’s approach at camp, praising the “attitude” and intensity he brings to the field.

“Plays w/the intention of taking a job,” Hunt noted — a mindset that resonates in a room desperate for toughness.

Hudson won’t be unseating Andrew Thomas or Jermaine Eluemunor anytime soon, but he’s not treating this like a backup audition.

That approach could help elevate the entire offensive line, especially in practices where effort and energy can lag over time.

Why depth matters more than ever for New York

The Giants learned the hard way last year just how fragile offensive line health can be, and the results were often disastrous.

Having Hudson around as a capable plug-and-play option could insulate them from another season of shuffling chaos up front.

He may not be a flashy addition, but Hudson’s mentality, experience, and positional versatility give this move sneaky upside.

In a league where second-string tackles often become starters by Week 5, Hudson might be a move that quietly pays dividends.