Giants’ free agent defensive back signing standing out at camp

Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the New York Giants in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst the focus on the New York Giants‘ new offensive pieces this off-season, Bobby McCain, a low-key defensive back addition, stands out.

McCain, stepping into Julian Love’s shoes, is proving himself a worthwhile replacement, impressing in practice.

Replacing Julian Love

Former utility defensive back Julian Love, proficient in strong safety, free safety, and cornerback roles, recently departed to the Seattle Seahawks on a long-term deal. To fill the void left by Love, General Manager Joe Schoen signed Bobby McCain, previously of the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins, to a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

McCain’s Potential and Performance for the Giants

Despite McCain’s low $1 million cap hit for the upcoming season, the Giants aim to extract the most value from him before finding a permanent solution. McCain, known for his solid performance in coverage throughout his career, has already started showing promise in minicamp with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

The 31-year-old played all 17 games last season, starting in 16, and racked up 76 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss, five passes defended, and a forced fumble. In 2021, McCain notched up four interceptions and defended nine passes, reflecting his coverage capabilities.

Assessing McCain’s 2022 Metrics

Analyzing his 2022 metrics, McCain has demonstrated impressive coverage grades, conceding only 326 yards and a single score, with five pass breakups. However, despite his effectiveness in coverage, McCain has struggled with tackling due to his small frame (5’9″, 196 pounds).

Looking Ahead: Expectations for the 2023 Season

Although there are limitations to McCain’s game, the Giants are optimistic that he can bring vital experience to the defense and seamlessly fill Julian Love’s role without a noticeable dip in quality.

With his early impressive performances, McCain is showing promise in bolstering the Giants’ defensive coverages. As the team awaits the bounce-back of second-year safety Dane Belton from a broken clavicle, McCain’s contribution becomes even more crucial. The Giants are hopeful for a strong 2023 season from McCain, providing the support their defense urgently needs.