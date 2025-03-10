Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be aiming to upgrade at cornerback as free agency kicks off this week. In 2024, their secondary struggled immensely, as injuries and a general lack of experience held the defense back. The Giants are expected to shop at the top of the market for a cornerback upgrade this offseason. Here are the top options they could pursue.

Giants Free Agency Big Board: Top-4 cornerback targets

New York Jets CB D.J. Reed

New York Jets veteran cornerback D.J. Reed is among the top free agents on the market this offseason. The 28-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Jets and turned in one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. In the campaign, Reed totaled 64 combined tackles and 11 pass defenses.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Reed is a solid perimeter cornerback with excellent leadership skills. Jets All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner has credited Reed in helping him in his maturation process at the NFL level. The Giants could benefit from Reed’s mentorship abilities.

Projected Contract (PFF): Three-year, $42 million ($14M AAV)

San Francisco 49ers CB Charvarius Ward

Charvarius Ward and the San Francisco 49ers had a down year in 2024. Injuries plagued the 49ers’ lineup, causing them to fall flat and miss the playoffs while coming off a 2023 season that ended in a Super Bowl appearance. Ward was named a second-team All-Pro during that 2023 campaign behind a league-leading 23 pass defenses and five interceptions.

In 2024, Ward took a step back, however, much of that could be attributed to his off-the-field struggles. Ward lost a child last year — a traumatic experience which he admitted affected his performance on the field. A change of scenery could do him well and playing in New York for the Giants seems like a good fit.

Projected Contract (PFF): Three-year, $43.5 million ($14.5m AAV)

Minnesota Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense took a huge step forward this season under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores and thanks to the breakout performances of several stars including CB Byron Murphy Jr. An 81-tackle, six-interception campaign earned Murphy the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

At 27 years old, Muprhy is still considered an ascending talent. He has great ball skills — a trait the Giants value. New York struggled to force turnovers last season and Murphy could help them fix that issue.

Projected Contract (PFF): Three-year, $52 million ($17.33 AAV)

Buffalo Bills CB Rasul Douglas

If the Giants opt to go the route of finding a veteran with as much experience as possible, Buffalo Bills CB Rasul Douglas could fit the billing. The 29-year-old has been around the league with three different teams since 2017. He spent the 2024 campaign with the Buffalo Bills where he totaled 58 combined tackles and five pass defenses.

Douglas would be more of a short-term solution for the Giants, however, he has the prerequisite experience and talent to be a polished option at cornerback.

Projected Contract (PFF): Three-year, $26.5 million ($13.25 AAV)