Giants’ former 5th overall pick could have a late breakout

The New York Giants used the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Abdul Carter — but they’re not giving up on Kayvon Thibodeaux.

After investing the fifth overall selection in Thibodeaux just three years ago, the team picked up his fifth-year option this offseason.

Despite flashes of potential, Thibodeaux hasn’t consistently delivered the kind of production expected from a top-five draft pick.

That makes this season pivotal, especially now that he’s sharing the spotlight — and potentially the snaps — with Carter.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux’s inconsistencies led to another major investment

In 2024, Thibodeaux played 593 defensive snaps and registered 38 pressures, six sacks, and 18 total tackles across 14 appearances.

While there were bright spots, he struggled with consistency and too often failed to finish plays that could’ve swung games.

That’s exactly what prompted the Giants to use a premium draft pick on another pass rusher, despite existing needs on offense.

You don’t draft an edge rusher third overall unless you believe your current group isn’t getting the job done consistently enough.

And now, Thibodeaux knows the team expects more — and he’s aiming to answer the call with urgency and self-awareness.

Thibodeaux acknowledges missed opportunities in candid reflection

“I didn’t finish,” Thibodeaux admitted earlier this spring when asked about his 2024 performance. “I had five half sacks that should’ve been whole sacks.”

That type of transparency matters. It signals a player who’s no longer offering excuses — he’s owning the moments he came up short.

He also noted a handful of missed tackles at the point of contact, admitting the need to execute cleaner and with more precision.

“I think I’m a consistent double-digit sack guy, and I’ve got to do that,” Thibodeaux continued. “It’s been three years going on four now.”

There’s a quiet desperation to his words — the kind you often hear from a player who knows it’s now or never for his NFL stardom.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter raises the bar, but also offers new possibilities

Adding Abdul Carter doesn’t just threaten Thibodeaux’s standing — it may also open up new ways to maximize his talents.

Carter’s explosiveness and versatility allow the Giants to mix up their pass-rush packages and free up more one-on-one looks.

Thibodeaux may benefit from less attention and more favorable matchups, but he has to capitalize when the opportunities come.

With Carter expected to make an immediate impact, the defense could evolve into a far more unpredictable and dangerous unit.

That evolution only works, though, if Thibodeaux steps up and becomes the consistent finisher the Giants believed they drafted.

Time is running out to meet lofty expectations

Thibodeaux hasn’t been a bust, but he hasn’t lived up to his potential either — and that’s why Carter’s presence looms so large.

The Giants are still betting on Thibodeaux’s ceiling, but they’re also no longer waiting around for him to figure it out alone.

Like a pitcher with electric stuff who just can’t locate his fastball, Thibodeaux has the tools — now he has to refine the execution.

He still believes he can be a double-digit sack guy every year, and this might be his best chance to prove it.