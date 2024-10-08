Giants’ former 3rd-round cornerback project is showing signs of quality

After struggling through the early part of the season, the New York Giants are finally getting good value out of third-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott.

Giants’ Cor’Dale Flott was solid in Week 5

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 2022 third-round pick was a crucial part of the team’s overall success on defense in their Week 5 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and the hope is that he can continue to trend in the right direction as the team searches for long-term answers in the secondary.

On Sunday against the Seahawks, Flott had his best defensive week in a number of different areas. 23 of his 31 snaps came in pass coverage, where he allowed just two catches for 14 yards and was targeted only three times. He also recorded three tackles and a pass breakup, while receiving a strong PFF coverage grade of 73.1.

He also was solid in run defense, as he did not miss a tackle and also recorded a stop. Flott was everywhere on the field in Week 5 and had a tremendous impact on the Giants’ success defensively.

This performance was an improvement off of a decent Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, where he allowed five catches on eight targets in coverage but was gashed in the running game. In that game, he missed a season-high three tackles and had an abysmal PFF run defense grade of 39.0.

Flott’s improvement is a big development in the Giants’ secondary

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Giants’ secondary has been a depleted group this season, as Nick McCloud, Dru Phillips, and Adoree’ Jackson have all dealt with injuries at different points this season. They are also a largely unproven group with varying levels of experience, so the Giants have searching for stability at the position all season long.

The hope for them is that Flott has finally found his footing and can be a largely impactful piece in the secondary the rest of the way. He’ll be up for a big test in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals going up against their strong receiving duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so there will be a lot for him to prove in that one.

For now, the Giants have all the reason to be encouraged about the quick progress Flott has made this season. If he continues to play well, New York may finally have found their solution to their issues in the secondary.