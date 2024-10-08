Giants’ $30 million offensive line investment is paying off big

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Normally, the New York Giants would use their draft picks to strengthen the offensive line, but this past offseason, they took a different approach. Instead of investing in a young, unproven lineman, the team opted to dive into free agency to secure experienced players. This shift in strategy was a direct response to the team’s desire for immediate improvement in their offensive line performance.

The Coaching Change: Carmen Bricillo’s Impact

After firing offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, the Giants brought in former Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. Bricillo’s influence has already been felt, as the team made strategic free-agent acquisitions to bolster the offensive front. The Giants specifically wanted players with experience, and this focus on proven talent is paying off in significant ways early in the season.

Credit: Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jon Runyan: The Key Free-Agent Signing

One of the Giants’ biggest acquisitions was left guard Jon Runyan, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal. Runyan’s addition has been transformative for the team’s offensive line. His contract includes $17 million guaranteed, with a manageable $6.5 million cap hit this year and an $11.75 million hit next year. The Giants also have a potential out after the 2025 season, which would result in only $2.5 million in dead money.

Runyan has been a standout performer so far, stabilizing the left guard position in ways the team hasn’t seen in years. Over the first five weeks of the regular season, he has allowed only seven pressures and one sack while being penalized just once against the Cleveland Browns. In the recent victory against the Seattle Seahawks, Runyan played 72 snaps and didn’t allow a single pressure, grading out as one of the team’s top linemen for the week.

Pass Protection vs. Run Blocking

While Runyan has never been known as an elite run blocker, his strength lies in his pass protection. His time with the Green Bay Packers saw him playing out of position at right guard, but the Giants shifted him back to his natural left guard spot, where he has been far more effective. At a time when the cost of interior offensive linemen is soaring, Runyan’s contract represents a valuable investment for the Giants.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Smart Spending: A Comparison to Other Teams

The Giants’ investment in Runyan looks even better when compared to other teams’ spending. For example, the Los Angeles Rams gave Kevin Dotson a three-year, $48 million deal, averaging $16 million per year—much more than Runyan’s $10 million per year. Despite the higher price tag, Dotson has given up eight pressures and two sacks in the first five weeks, meaning the Giants are getting more bang for their buck with Runyan, who is delivering better performance at a lower cost.

Prioritizing Proven Talent

This offseason, the Giants clearly prioritized financial investment in their offensive line over relying on rookies who require time to develop. By bringing in proven players like Runyan, they’ve significantly improved pass protection for quarterback Daniel Jones. This approach has already begun to pay off, as evidenced by their dominant performance against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. The decision to focus on experience over youth has given Jones more time in the pocket, leading to a more effective offense and, hopefully, more wins for the Giants moving forward.