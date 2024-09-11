Giants’ forgotten speedy wideout expected to play increased role in Week 2

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are dealing with an injury in their receiving corps which could pave the way for an increased role for second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt. Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton is in concussion protocol this week and Hyatt is receiving increased reps as a result.

The Giants will likely increase Jalin Hyatt's playing time in Week 2 with Darius Slayton injured

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, head coach Brian Daboll responded in the affirmative when asked if filling Slayton’s void in Week 2 if he does not clear concussion protocol is as simple as Hyatt stepping into that spot.

Hyatt will likely see increased usage in Week 2 after playing a shockingly low snap total in Week 1 against the Vikings. His 15 snaps accounted for just 23% of the team’s 68 total plays ran last weekend. That snap count is sure to increase against the Commanders, however.

Against Washington, the Giants will be making it a point to see some improvements from their offense. They failed to score a touchdown in Week 1, turned the ball over twice, and scored just six total points. Hyatt was targeted just once and dropped his only chance at a reception.

Last season, Hyatt’s usage was inconsistent. He appeared in all 17 games but made only seven starts and played just 51% of the team’s offensive snaps. Hyatt finished his rookie season with 23 receptions on 40 targets for 373 and zero touchdowns. He is hungry to reach the end zone but will need some help from his quarterback to get there.

“We all have full belief and faith in DJ (Daniel Jones),” Hyatt told the media on Wednesday (h/t SNYGiants on X). “I’m not worried about him at all. It’s one week, we all forget that he’s coming off an ACL.”

Daniel Jones has received a hefty amount of criticism for his poor performance in Week 1 and the sense is that he is playing to maintain his job as the starter this upcoming weekend. While Hyatt might still have confidence in his quarterback, fans don’t seem to share the same sense. If Jones can connect with Hyatt on a touchdown in Week 2, however, things will begin looking up for the Giants’ offense.