Giants’ forgotten receiver faces do-or-die opportunity in Week 10

The New York Giants have not seen encouraging returns on their investment in the third round of last year’s draft. The Giants traded up in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. After showing flashes of promise during his rookie season, Hyatt has been largely absent from the game plan this year. Now, entering a pivotal Week 10 matchup, Hyatt has an opportunity to step up big.

The Giants will need to rely on Jalin Hyatt more in Week 10

Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton has played well this season, keeping Hyatt off the field as he tightened his grip on the starting No. 2 wide receiver job opposite Malik Nabers. However, the Giants will be without Slayton in Week 10. Slayton is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the upcoming matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

With Slayton out of the lineup, the Giants will be forced to rely more heavily on Hyatt in Week 10. The speedy second-year receiver expressed his excitement and confidence in his expanding role:

“I feel good about the game plan,” Hyatt said after Thursday’s practice per The New York Post. “I haven’t had a lot of opportunities, but I haven’t made the most of my opportunities when they came this year. Right now, it’s just about taking advantage — staying focused, getting open, trusting D.J. and catching the ball.”

The last time the Giants dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position, Hyatt still struggled to get involved. Nabers suffered a concussion in Week 4 that kept him subsequently sidelined for the following two weeks. During that stretch, Hyatt was expected to get more involved in the offense, but only mustered up one reception for six yards — his only catch on the season.

Hyatt has become the forgotten man in the Giants’ offensive lineup this season. Nabers is an emerging star, Slayton a proven and reliable veteran, Wan’Dale Robinson has become the team’s safety valve in the short passing game, and rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. looks like one of the most promising young backs in the league. Then there’s Hyatt, a once-promising receiving talent with elite, game-breaking speed that the Giants struggle to utilize.

The Giants have struggled to generate explosive plays this season with an abysmal deep-passing attack. Subsequently, Hyatt, a true deep threat with a limited skill set otherwise, has not been involved. Hyatt will hope to see the game plan adjust, taking more downfield shots to maximize his skill set and connect on some deep passes in Week 10.