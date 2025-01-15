Giants fire longtime defensive back coach

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have begun their retooling of the coaching staff, as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that defensive back coach Jerome Henderson was let go.

Giants fire DB coach Jerome Henderson

Henderson had been with the team since 2020, and was a key part of the Giants’ defensive coaching staff. New York is coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and while head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will remain in their positions next season, Henderson will be among the personnel who will not be returning.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants finished last season as arguably the worst team in the NFL. They had a 3-14 record, which was tied with the Titans and Browns for the worst in the league, and had the league’s second-lowest scoring offense.

On the defensive side, they struggled mightily, giving up 2,316 yards on the ground and having the fifth-fewest with only 15. Their five interceptions were also the second-fewest in the league only to the Browns with four. Additionally, the Giants had the sixth-fewest tackles in the league with just 655.

Giants ownership was not satisfied with the defensive performance last season

This change comes not too long after owner John Mara ripped the team’s performance on the defensive side. This was the first season with Shane Bowen as the defensive coordinator, and his job also appears to be on the hot seat.

New York’s main problems were on the offensive side, but they struggled to put a significant amount of pressure on opposing offenses, particularly in the secondary and in tackling. Those struggles prompted this change, and it is unclear who will take his place next season.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the Giants are not satisfied with last season’s performance and are looking to make a change in areas that need to be addressed.