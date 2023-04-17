Giants finally building a formidable linebacker corps

Jan 8, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) warms up Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants linebacker corps was arguably the worst in the NFL last season. For the past several years, the Giants have struggled to find talent to fill the middle of their front seven. After making a big splash in free agency this offseason, it looks like New York is finally on track to build a formidable linebacker corps in 2023.

Giants building formidable linebacker corps

Signing LB Bobby Okereke in free agency filled a massive position of need for the Giants this offseason. New York began the 2022 season with Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro as their starting inside linebackers. Neither player remained with the team for the full duration of the regular season.

Okereke, a marquee signing for GM Joe Schoen and company, will be the Giants’ starting inside linebacker this season. The former Indianapolis Colts LB totaled 151 combined tackles and six tackles for loss last season.

It is uncertain, though, who might line up alongside Okereke as the Giants’ LB2 this season. Currently on the roster is veteran Jarrad Davis, who played four games for the Giants in 2022 after being signed late in the season off the Lions’ practice squad. Behind him are a pair of second-year players in Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers.

McFadden played in all 17 games for the Giants as a rookie. He totaled 59 combined tackles and two sacks, but struggled with rookie growing pains for much of the season. The Giants are hopeful the 2022 fifth-round pick can take a step forward and compete at a starting level next season.

The Giants’ sixth-round choice from last year, Darrian Beavers, looked primed to take the LB2 spot last summer before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear during training camp. Beavers had an excellent camp and could find himself in the starting lineup this season with another summer of successful practices.

In addition to the talented players the Giants currently have on their roster, the front office is also keeping an eye on linebacker prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. If the Giants can get one more impactful starter added to the mix, their linebacker corps will be a formidable unit this season.