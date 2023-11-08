Giants fill vacant quarterback spot with Daniel Jones headed to injured reserve

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In response to starting quarterback Daniel Jones’ season-ending ACL injury, the New York Giants have taken steps to strengthen their quarterback depth. The team added veteran Matt Barkley to the practice squad and has also brought in Jacob Eason, a former fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

DeVito Steps Up as Starter

The Giants plan to move forward with Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent from Illinois, as their starting quarterback. Unless Tyrod Taylor, currently on injured reserve, can make an unexpected return, DeVito is set to lead the offense.

Barkley Promoted to Active Roster

Matt Barkley, a seasoned backup, was promoted to the active roster on Wednesday. The 33-year-old quarterback, originally drafted by Philadelphia in 2013, has accumulated 2,699 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions over his career. Barkley’s history with Giants head coach Brian Daboll during their time with the Buffalo Bills played a part in his signing, offering a knowledgeable veteran who can manage the team’s offense.

Giants’ Draft Outlook and Jones’ Contract

The Giants are facing the prospect of a top-five draft pick in 2024, which may lead them to consider selecting a new quarterback, especially with the potential exit from Jones’ contract after the upcoming season. While Jones’ salary of $47 million next year is guaranteed, the team could opt to absorb a $22 million dead cap hit over two years as a more financially sound option.

In the short term, the Giants’ focus is on navigating the remainder of the season and avoiding further injuries to key players.