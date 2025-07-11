Giants’ fan-favorite quarterback is on the brink of being cut

The New York Giants are stepping into training camp with a completely revamped quarterback group, and it’s casting a long shadow over Tommy DeVito.

Fans still remember DeVito’s surprising three-game winning streak in 2023 that briefly turned him into a local folk hero.

It was the kind of underdog story that gave Giants fans a reason to smile during a brutal season that offered little joy.

DeVito’s wins may have cost the Giants a top QB prospect

Funny enough, those wins also pushed the Giants out of striking distance for a franchise-altering quarterback.

Instead of landing Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, they ended up taking wide receiver Malik Nabers, hardly a consolation prize given Nabers’ talent.

Still, it’s hard not to look back and wonder how different the future might have been if DeVito hadn’t engineered those improbable victories.

It’s the football version of accidentally tripping over a winning lottery ticket and watching it blow away in the wind.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DeVito’s role is likely fading in New York

Now, the 25-year-old DeVito finds himself in a crowded quarterback room led by Russell Wilson, with Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart also firmly in place.

Last season, DeVito managed just two starts, throwing for 257 yards and barely making a ripple.

His earlier magic aside, the Giants clearly have plans that don’t revolve around last year’s feel-good story.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need security, and rolling with Wilson, Winston and Dart offers far more stability.

The practice squad is DeVito’s most realistic landing spot

Odds are high that DeVito will end up on the Giants’ practice squad, which still lets him stay around the building and develop.

However, it also leaves him exposed, allowing any other NFL team to swoop in and sign him to their active roster.

There’s always a chance a desperate team sees potential in DeVito’s mobility or quick release and takes a flier.

For the Giants, that would sting a little given how much fan energy DeVito stirred up during their lowest point last season.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Giants fans still love what Tommy brought to the table

Regardless of how things shake out, Giants fans won’t soon forget DeVito’s mini-run of glory.

Completing 64% of his passes as a rookie for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns, he provided a spark when the team was in darkness.

But the NFL is a ruthless business, and fairy tales rarely survive two off-seasons in a row.

The Giants are betting big on Wilson’s leadership, Winston’s experience, and Dart’s youth — a trio that leaves DeVito watching from the outside.