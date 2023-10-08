Giants fall to Dolphins 31-16 in 4th blowout loss of season

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants endured another loss in the 2023 regular season, this time falling to a dominant Miami Dolphins offense, 31–16. While Big Blue managed to score only nine points on the offensive front, a silver lining came in the form of a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Jason Pinnock.

This season’s losses for the Giants have all been gut punches, making their second-half surge against the Arizona Cardinals feel more like a fleeting moment.

With quarterback Daniel Jones suffering a neck injury in this latest match, the Giants’ prospects appear bleak. They are poised to carry a 1–5 record into Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. Moreover, facing the Buffalo Bills next week won’t be any easier, especially as the Bills, fresh from a defeat by the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, will be hungry for a win.

Offensive Struggles Continue

Jones only managed to throw for 119 yards, completing 14 of his 20 passes. When the neck injury sidelined him, Tyrod Taylor stepped in, adding another 86 yards. The ground game garnered 85 yards, and tight end Darren Waller emerged as a bright spot with eight catches for 86 yards.

But the persistent problem remains the Giants’ offensive line. Their inability to protect Jones has been glaring, and it was only a matter of time before he sustained an injury given the number of hits he’s taken. The good news? Jones has signaled he’s okay, a sentiment echoed by head coach Brian Daboll.

Defensive Highlights Amidst Gloom

Despite the grim scenario, the Giants’ defense managed to produce some highlights. They forced three turnovers, with one resulting in a touchdown. Bobby Okereke, a new addition to the roster, showcased his skills with 10 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception. Young pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeau also made an impact with a sack, a fumble recovery, and a quarterback hit.

Looking Ahead

With the way things are going, the Giants seem to be on track for a high pick in the 2024 draft. This could potentially mean opting for a top quarterback prospect. Even though they’ve recently invested heavily in Jones, the strategy of drafting a fresh quarterback to either develop behind Jones or compete with him looks appealing. Given the current financial setup, the Giants could save upwards of $11 million by letting Jones go after the 2024 season rather than absorbing his hefty $41.6 million salary hit in 2025.