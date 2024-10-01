Giants facing huge problem in the secondary

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants currently sit at 1-3, following a frustrating Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With the season trending in the wrong direction, head coach Brian Daboll finds himself under increasing pressure. If the Giants don’t turn things around soon, Daboll’s job may be in jeopardy.

Deonte Banks: A Struggling Second-Year Corner

While the Giants’ defense has shown competence, the secondary remains a glaring weakness, especially second-year cornerback Deonte Banks. Banks has played 248 snaps so far this season, allowing 259 yards, four touchdowns, and collecting two pass breakups. Worryingly, he’s surrendered the fourth-most yards in the NFL, a disappointing start for a player expected to develop into a reliable CB1.

Drafted 25th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Maryland, Banks was expected to take a significant leap in his second year. He possesses all the physical traits needed to succeed as an NFL cornerback, including elite speed and the size to match up against top receivers. However, his struggles with ball skills and awareness on the field have been reminiscent of former Giant Eli Apple’s well-documented difficulties in coverage.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Recent Performances Highlight Struggles

Banks’ recent performances against star wide receivers like Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb have raised concerns. Over the past two weeks, he gave up 73 yards to Cooper and 76 yards to Lamb, struggling to stay in phase with his assignments and failing to make plays on the ball when needed. In the game against Cleveland, Banks was targeted 12 times, gave up two touchdowns, and posted his worst coverage grade of the season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

While Banks often finds himself in tight coverage, his inability to flip his hips and get his head around has made him an easy target for opposing quarterbacks. This lack of awareness has allowed receivers to capitalize, leaving the Giants’ secondary exposed.

The Need for Improvement in the Giants’ Secondary

For the Giants to take a step forward defensively, they need Banks to evolve into the star cornerback they envisioned when they drafted him. His continued struggles have created a significant hole in the secondary, one that opposing offenses are exploiting week after week.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

If Banks can’t make the necessary improvements, the Giants may be forced to look for reinforcements in free agency. Several quality cornerbacks could hit the market next offseason, including Carlton Davis, Charvarius Ward, DJ Reed, and Byron Murphy. However, the Giants’ ability to make a splash in free agency hinges on financial flexibility, which might only come if the team parts ways with quarterback Daniel Jones. Doing so would free up nearly $20 million in cap space, making an aggressive move for a top cornerback more feasible.

What’s Next for the Giants?

As the season progresses, the Giants will need more from their secondary, particularly from Deonte Banks, if they hope to remain competitive. With his physical tools, there’s still hope that Banks can turn things around, but the Giants can’t afford to wait much longer. If improvements aren’t made soon, they may be forced to make significant roster changes in the offseason to shore up their secondary and address other key areas of need.