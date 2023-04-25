Giants face big question with Adoree’ Jackson’s expiring contract

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) recovers the ball on a Carolina Panther turnover during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Carolina Panthers Panthers At Giants

Adoree’ Jackson is entering the final season of his contract with the New York Giants. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, there have been “no indications” that the Giants want to extend Jackson. “They seem content to let him play out this season then reassess,” Duggan explains.

Entering the 2023 NFL season, the Giants have to decide, is Jackson going to be part of their long-term plans? New York’s previous regime signed Jackson to a three-year, $39 million in 2021. New general manager Joe Schoen and his front office could look to move on from Jackson.

Should the Giants prepare to move on from Adoree’ Jackson?

Letting Jackson play out the final year of his deal could be a risky move. Opting not to extend Jackson will inevitably give the veteran CB an opportunity to test free agency next offseason. Granted, the two sides could agree to an extension at the end of the 2023 season. However, Jackson’s future in the Big Apple remains uncertain entering this season.

Outside of Adoree’ Jackson, the Giants do not have much talent on their roster at the cornerback position. Opposite of Jackson was a revolving door of inconsistent and underwhelming cornerbacks in 2022. As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the Giants have still not made any significant changes to upgrade their secondary. New York could look to target a CB early in the draft to start opposite Jackson.

In addition to adding a potential day-one starter at the position in the first round of the draft, the Giants could also be drafting Adoree’ Jackson’s eventual replacement. A rookie first-round cornerback could start opposite of Jackson as the team’s CB2 in 2023, then move up the depth chart to CB1 if Jackson is not extended.

Jackson proved to be one of the Giants’ most valuable players during the 2022 season. After Jackson went down with an injury in Week 11, New York’s pass defense struggled to contain opposing wideouts. Upon his return to the lineup, though, Jackson was able to slow down All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, propelling New York to its first postseason victory in over a decade.

After proving his worth in 2022, many believe Jackson had done enough to earn a second contract with the team. However, the Giants are content with letting Jackson play out his contract and reassessing his future with the team next offseason. Time will tell whether or not this decision will pay off for Big Blue.