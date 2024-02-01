Giants expected to retain offensive coordinator interviewing for head coaching jobs

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talks to reporters before the organized team activities (OTA's) are canceled due to air quality at the Giants training center on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

As the New York Giants prepare for the upcoming draft, General Manager Joe Schoen faces the daunting task of addressing multiple team needs. The Giants are in a period of reconstruction, with an emphasis on enhancing the overall roster and filling crucial coaching roles.

Giants’ Offensive Coordinator Kafka to Stay Amidst Team Changes

Amidst potential changes in the coaching staff, Mike Kafka, the Giants’ offensive coordinator, is expected to stay on for the 2024 season. This news, reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN, comes amidst discussions about the direction of the Giants’ offense. Despite some calls for change, the decision to retain Kafka points to a desire for stability and continuity within the team.

The Giants’ offensive struggles in the past season were partly due to factors beyond Kafka’s control, including injuries to key positions and limitations in the receiving corps.

The Giants had the 29th-ranked offense in yards per game with 280. However, they average the second-fewest yards per game through the air, earning just 169.8, slightly below the Jets’ 171.7. If not for their slightly above-average running game led by Saquon Barkley, the Giants’ offense would’ve been dead in the water.

Kafka’s reliance on play-action in 2023 was a strategic response to the team’s shortcomings in pass protection and to accommodate quarterback Daniel Jones’s strengths and limitations. With Jones recovering from an ACL tear, the Giants must decide whether to continue with him as their quarterback or explore other options.

Defensive Coordinator Search and Coaching Stability

The Giants’ ongoing search for a new defensive coordinator continues to be a priority, especially after Dennard Wilson accepted a position with the Tennessee Titans. With the list of potential candidates narrowing, Schoen has expressed his intention to conclude the search by the end of the week. This move is critical as the Giants aim to solidify their coaching staff and build a cohesive team strategy.