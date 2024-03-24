Giants expected to add notable receiver this off-season

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The first question many ask when considering the New York Giants‘ selecting a wide receiver with the 6th overall pick is who will be throwing the football.

General manager Joe Schoen has been adamant yet vague with his statements regarding the future of Daniel Jones as the team’s primary passer. He continues to say the “expectation” is that Jones will remain the starting quarterback once he is 100% healthy, but the financial implications are concerning, and building around his contract is simply malpractice at this point.

Jones has now suffered a torn ACL and multiple neck injuries that could threaten the longevity of his career. His struggles to process the football field and make plays continue to be a concern. If the Giants are unable to lean on his legs as a primary source of production, he will inevitably struggle to operate from the pocket, especially with the Giants’ offensive line still in question.

The Giants Still Could Make a Move For a Quarterback

They could elect to find their future quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but with a stacked receiver class, the expectation is that they will find a notable player to add over the next two months

With that being said, Jordan Raanan of ESPN suggested that the Giants will either find a receiver in the draft or look to make a trade, which is where Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers may pique their interest.

Assuming the Giants draft the quarterback in the first round, the 47th overall pick could offer a tremendous opportunity to land a pass catcher with top-tier upside. Of course, passing on Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze comes with its risks, but this is an extremely deep class, and the Giants will be looking to capitalize. =

However, if Schoen finds an opportunity to move up and land a quarterback, he may execute that strategy. That might include sending the 47th overall pick along with the 6th overall pick so the Giants could look to the trade market to find their solution.

The 49ers will likely have to let Aiyuk walk next off-season, and he’s a bonafide top receiver at 26 years old. This past season, he enjoyed a career-high 1,491 yards and eight touchdowns with a 70% reception rate.

Despite the 49ers’ run-heavy scheme, Aiyuk continues to produce in the passing game. The Giants would love to have a player with his work ethic and experience in the playoffs, so they could look to move future draft capital if they land their quarterback and simply need one final playmaker to round out the equation.

Of course, they’ve done their due diligence on every passer worth taking in the first round, with buzz suggesting that J.J. McCarthy could be their target. However, the Minnesota Vikings have reinforced their draft position and could look to move up, leapfrogging the Giants and securing a quarterback.

However, Schoen won’t go quietly into the night if he falls in love with the prospect, and moving on from Jones feels more like a matter of when and not if.