Giants’ exciting rookie running back carted off practice field

The New York Giants suffered a tremendous blow on Tuesday morning as rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was carted off the practice field. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Tracy went down untouched on a kickoff return and was carted off with an air cast on his leg.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Tracy’s injury was to his right leg and that it “looks bad.” According to Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina, Tracy “grabbed his knee and let out a loud yell.”

Concerning moment for the Giants as their backfield takes a massive hit with the loss of Tracy. The fifth-round rookie flashed his talent throughout the summer, moving his way up the depth chart during training camp and turning in a solid performance during the team’s first preseason game.

The Purdue product had plenty of intrigue entering the season as the Giants’ No. 2 running back behind veteran Devin Singletary. In 2023, he totaled 716 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while forcing 46 missed tackles on 132 total touches from scrimmage. He posted a career PFF Elusive Rating of 133.80 which ranked 10th among running backs drafted since 2018 in Round 5 or earlier.

With Tracy presumably out for an extended period of time, the backfield is wide open for second-year rusher Eric Gray and fellow rookie Dante “Turbo” Miller to ascend into larger roles this season. Both Gray and Miller were impressive in the Giants’ first preseason game and will now have an opportunity to compete for the second-string running back role with Tracy sidelined. The Giants will hope that Tracy’s injury is not nearly as bad as it initially seems and that the rookie can return to the field as soon as possible.