Giants’ Evan Neal ‘trending in the right direction’ following concussion

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have received encouraging updates on right tackle Evan Neal’s health as he progresses through the concussion protocol.

Status Update from Coach Brian Daboll

Jordan Raanan of ESPN has relayed information that head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism about Neal’s health. Daboll mentioned that Neal is “trending in the right direction” within the concussion protocol. If this progress continues, fans can anticipate Neal making his preseason appearance this Friday, facing off against the Carolina Panthers.

Background on Neal’s Injury

Neal encountered the concussion setback towards the climax of the training camp, leading him to be absent from the Giants’ preseason inaugural match against the Detroit Lions the previous week.

High Hopes for the Sophomore Season

Drafted as the 7th overall pick from Alabama in 2022, the 22-year-old tackle aims to overturn his rookie year’s struggles with a standout sophomore season. Pro Football Focus (PFF) allocated Neal a less-than-impressive grade of 44.1 for his 2022 performance, underscoring the need for improvement.

A Crucial Player for the Giants’ Offensive Line

It’s paramount for the Giants that Neal regains his health promptly. This will enable him to accumulate some vital preseason experience, setting the stage for the forthcoming regular season. A robust performance from Neal this year, combined with the skills of Andrew Thomas, could herald one of the Giants’ most formidable offensive lines in recent memory.

With the approaching Friday’s game, Giants enthusiasts might witness firsthand the enhancements Neal has incorporated during his training, provided he successfully completes the concussion protocol.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_