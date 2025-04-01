Giants envision unique role for newly-signed pass-rusher

The New York Giants add depth to their pass-rushing department this offseason, signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Chauncey Golston to a three-year, $18 million deal. With Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns starting on the edge, the Giants are envisioning a unique role to get Golston on the field this season.

Giants planning a versatile role for Chauncey Golston

During a one-on-one interview with Giants.com, general manager Joe Schoen discussed the rotational role Golston will play and highlighted the versatility he will provide to the team’s defense:

“What we liked about him, obviously we have Kayvon [Thibodeaux] and Burns as outside backers, he’ll be a rotational outside backer with those guys. Then when he comes inside, and his size, his length, his ability to rush the passer inside, he will really help us because a lot of teams fly to Dexter and try to double team him.”

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After losing Azeez Ojulari in free agency, the Giants are expecting Golston to step into the role the former left behind. However, what makes Golston so valuable is that he can move to the interior of the defensive line when need be — something of which Ojulari was not capable. His ability to apply pressure from several alignments should open things up for the rest of the Giants’ pass-rushers:

“And Chauncey’s ability to win one-on-one matchups and be able to press the pocket will really help us then with Burns and Kayvon coming off the edge,” Schoen said. “So, I’m excited about the front seven on defense…”

Golston can align across the Giants’ defensive line

At 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Golston has the size to move inside, as he has done throughout his career. In 2024, Golston played snaps at both left and right outside linebacker, left and right defensive end, and throughout the interior of the defensive line. Considering the Giants’ lack of depth both on the edge and on the interior, Golston could be valuable.

Golston tallied career-highs with 5.5 sacks, 56 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits last season. Coming off the most productive season of his career, the 27-year-old pass-rusher is ready to step into a critical role in the Giants’ defense.