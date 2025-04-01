Giants’ Brian Daboll gushes over star prospect they could draft 3rd overall

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants find themselves in a fascinating position heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Owning the third overall pick, they’re sitting just behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns — two teams with needs and motivations that could shape Big Blue’s entire trajectory.

If the Browns end up selecting linebacker Abdul Carter second overall, and if the Giants aren’t completely sold on quarterback Shedeur Sanders, then the door could swing wide open for one of the most electrifying athletes in the draft class: Travis Hunter.

The Two-Way Weapon With Game-Breaking Talent

Hunter isn’t just a prospect — he’s a rare breed, a football unicorn with the ability to be elite at two premium positions. At Colorado, he dazzled as both a shutdown corner and a high-end receiver. The Giants may see him as a cornerback, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, but putting Hunter in just one box would be a waste of what makes him special.

He’s the type of athlete who can plug in wherever a fire starts — whether it’s a secondary dealing with injuries or a receiving corps needing another spark next to Malik Nabers.

Think of him as a Swiss Army knife with wheels. You don’t know which tool you’ll need until the moment hits — and Hunter’s got them all.

A Dynamic Fit for a Team That Needs Versatility

Brian Daboll didn’t hold back when asked about Hunter at the NFL Owners Meetings, saying:

“It’s really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level, not really getting a rest. So he’s been a fun player to evaluate and to meet and talk with. He’s a heck of a player.”

The Giants clearly see something special — and for good reason.

Having a player who can line up opposite Paulson Adebo one week, and then torch a defense as a WR2 the next, offers a level of strategic flexibility few teams have. And for a Giants roster that’s still patching holes while trying to find its identity, that kind of versatility could be the glue that holds it together in 2025 and beyond.

The Shedeur Sanders Dilemma

All eyes will be on the Giants’ quarterback decision, and Shedeur Sanders will be at the center of it. But if the Giants don’t have full conviction in his ability to lead the franchise, then reaching for a quarterback simply for the sake of need could prove costly.

Hunter offers something different — immediate value, long-term upside, and a whole lot of entertainment. If the draft board shakes out right, and the Browns pass on him, the Giants may find themselves with a golden opportunity to add a true game-changer without the gamble that comes with selecting a quarterback they aren’t fully sold on.

With Daboll’s offensive mind and a revamped secondary, Hunter could be deployed in ways we’ve never seen before.