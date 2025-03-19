Giants dropped $18 million on new free agent pass rusher

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Giants entered free agency with a clear mission: upgrade the defense across the board. After strengthening the secondary by adding Paulson Adebo at corner and Jevon Holland at safety, Big Blue continued their defensive overhaul by signing former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Chauncey Golston.

Here’s what Golston brings to New York:

Last year, Golston recorded 37 pressures and seven sacks over 790 snaps.

At 27 years old, he’s entering his prime with plenty of room to grow.

Standing 6’5″ and weighing 268 pounds, he offers ideal size and solid pass-rushing ability.

Golston’s contract is team-friendly: three years, $18 million, including $12 million guaranteed.

Why Golston Fits the Giants’ Plans

Golston isn’t a household name, but he’s precisely the kind of rotational pass rusher the Giants needed to round out their defensive line. While he won’t dominate as a run-stuffer, he’s adept at pressuring quarterbacks and consistently getting into the backfield.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Last season, Golston learned from one of the NFL’s premier edge rushers in Micah Parsons. Now he’ll get a chance to absorb even more knowledge from Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, potentially elevating his game to new heights. The Giants coaching staff believes he’s eager to continue his development, and there’s reason to think his best football is still ahead of him.

A Healthy, Reliable Option

This move became especially important after former second-round pick Azeez Ojulari signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. The Giants wanted reliability, and Golston provides exactly that—a durable option without significant injury concerns.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported Golston’s deal is structured in a cap-friendly way, carrying only a $4 million hit this season before rising to $7 million annually in 2026 and 2027. For a rotational player who can step into a starting role if needed, that price tag is excellent value.

Golston may not dominate headlines, but he’s the type of underrated signing teams need to strengthen their depth. The Giants have quietly reinforced their pass rush with a player who brings upside, reliability, and a hunger to grow—and that’s exactly what they set out to accomplish.