Giants’ elite defensive lineman aiming to elevate teammates to Pro Bowl status

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ defensive line is headlined by one of the best players in the league. Two-time second-team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence is entering the 2024 season with high aspirations. Not only does he aim to repeat his individual success, but Lawrence is also aiming to elevate his teammates to Pro Bowl status this season.

Dexter Lawrence wants multiple Pro Bowl selections for the Giants’ defense

While speaking with the media after Friday’s training camp practice, Lawrence told reporters that he is pushing his teammates this summer in an effort to have some buddies compete in the Pro Bowl alongside him:

“I think that’s my role on this team, is to push everybody,” Lawrence told reporters (h/t Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post). “I don’t want to be at the Pro Bowl by myself. That’s what I’ve been telling everybody. I wear some of my stuff, but I don’t want to be there by myself. I think the mindset for me is just to push everybody. If I’m on the field, run, push them. Just work hard and it translates to everybody.”

Lawrence has made the Pro Bowl in two consecutive seasons. He’s also been named a second-team All-Pro in each of those campaigns. This offseason, Lawrence was voted by his peers as the No. 24 overall player in the top 100 for the 2024 season. “Sexy Dexy” is arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

Who could possibly join Lawrence at the Pro Bowl this season?

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It was surprising to many that Lawrence did not have any Giants players joining him at the last Pro Bowl. Linebacker Bobby Okereke was on the field for 100% of the team’s defensive snaps and posted career highs in nearly every statistical category. Yet, somehow, his 149 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions were not enough to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

On the offensive side of the ball, left tackle Andrew Thomas has a strong chance of receiving end-of-season accolades if he stays healthy. He still played at a high level in 2023, but missed seven games due to a hamstring injury. The 2022 second-team All-Pro tackle should join Lawrence at the Pro Bowl if he is healthy this season.

There is a good chance that another Giants defensive lineman joins Lawrence at the Pro Bowl this season, however. Brian Burns is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Another productive season in 2024 could earn him his third appearance at the event. Meanwhile, third-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was nearly selected last season after a career-high 11.5 sacks. He will aim to make it for the first time this season.

There is always the chance that another play has a breakout this season and earns an end-of-season accolade. Rookie first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers is already viewed as a strong candidate for the Rookie of the Year award, so he could wind up making the Pro Bowl as a rookie if he lives up to the hype.