Giants elevate rookie running back and Isaiah Hodgins for Week 5

The New York Giants are heading into Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks without some key impact players. Malik Nabers is expected to miss the game due to a concussion, as he is just starting to progress through the protocol. The team is hopeful he will return in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Giants’ Wide Receiver Depth Tested

Without Malik Nabers, the Giants will need to rely on their other wide receivers, notably Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt. However, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the team has decided to elevate Isaiah Hodgins from the practice squad this week.

Isaiah Hodgins was acquired from the Buffalo Bills back in 2022, where he recorded 500 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, he contributed 21 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns, but the Giants added new receivers in the off-season to support special teams, pushing Hodgins down the depth chart.

Despite this, Hodgins landed on the practice squad and remains a capable contributor when called upon. His chemistry with Daniel Jones could be an asset against Seattle, especially with the team shorthanded at wide receiver.

Backup Running Backs Called to Action

In addition to Hodgins, the Giants also called on Dante “Turbo” Miller to step in as a backup running back. The team clearly expects Devin Singletary to miss the game with a hamstring injury, putting Tyrone Tracy in position as the lead running back. The Giants also have Eric Gray available, along with Miller, who impressed during training camp but was placed on the practice squad after final roster cuts.

Miller, who didn’t play in 2023, had just six rushing attempts in 2022 with South Carolina, totaling 38 yards. His most productive college season came in 2021 with Columbia, where he averaged 5.6 yards per carry on 147 attempts, amassing 817 yards and four touchdowns.

Giants’ Challenges Ahead Without Nabers

The Giants face a significant challenge in Week 5, especially without Malik Nabers, who has been their offensive workhorse over the first few weeks of the regular season. With key players sidelined, the team will need to lean on its depth and the contributions of players like Isaiah Hodgins and Dante Miller to keep pace with the Seahawks.