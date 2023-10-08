Giants elevate 2 offensive linemen for Week 5 Vs Dolphins

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are gearing up for a daunting challenge: Taking on the formidable Miami Dolphins. Facing one of the most potent offenses in football, the Giants need to match the Dolphins stride for stride. However, with an ailing offensive line, the odds seem stacked against them.

Consistency is what the Giants desperately seek. Their performance so far has been marked by inconsistency, with different sectors of the team failing to synergize. While the Miami game in Week 5 doesn’t indicate an imminent turnaround, the Giants must begin making progressive strides instead of routinely falling apart.

Injury Woes Continue

Adding to their challenges, the Giants will be missing star left tackle, Andrew Thomas. Rookie center, John Michael-Schmitz, is also on the sidelines due to a shoulder issue. This means Josh Ezeudu is set for his fourth straight start at left tackle, while Ben Bredeson will cover center. Other changes see Mark Glowinski at left guard, Marcus McKethan taking on right guard duties, and Evan Neal holding his position at right tackle.

In response to these setbacks, the Giants have elevated two offensive linemen from the practice squad: Jalen Mayfield and Jaylon Thomas.

A Closer Look at the Giants’ New Faces

Mayfield, a former third-round pick from Michigan, logged 989 snaps back in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he allowed 57 pressures and 11 sacks during that period, committing nine penalties at left guard. Having been unable to secure a consistent spot on a roster in recent times, Mayfield’s inclusion is less about being a savior and more about plugging a gap for the Giants.

On the flip side, Thomas, an undrafted free agent from SMU, is yet to play an official NFL game. He clocked 48 snaps during the preseason, where he allowed two pressures against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Thomas is clearly not the Giants’ go-to option, his experience at center might bring some stability. But again, he wouldn’t be the team’s first choice.

As the Giants head into Week 5, fans and players alike will be hoping for a solid performance, free from injuries, even if victory remains elusive.