Giants draft steals: Landing a value running back

Feb 1, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; National running back Roschon Johnson of Texas (0) talks on the sideline during the second day of Senior Bowl week at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have expressed interest in a couple of mid-round running back prospects in this year’s NFL Draft class. While Texas RB Bijan Robinson stands out as the top running back in his class, his backup in college, Roschon Johnson could be a value running back for the Giants to target in the middle rounds.

Giants could target RB Roschon Johnson in the middle rounds

The Giants could build a fire-and-ice backfield, pairing a big bruiser in the backfield with the elusive Saquon Barkley. At 6-foot-2, 223 pounds, Texas RB prospect Roschon Johnson could be their bruiser.

Johnson is a projected fourth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons, Johnson served as backup to Robinson, creating a dominant one-two punch in Texas’ backfield.

Despite not serving as the lead back, Johnson found a way to produce at a very high level in his collegiate career. Across four seasons, Johnson totaled 2,190 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns on 392 attempts. He also added 56 receptions for 420 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

A really interesting stat that caught my eye, per PFF, Texas backup RB Roschon Johnson forced 45 missed tackles on only 94 attempts!



This was probably the most absurd run of his Texas career, which occured in the Alamo Bowl vs Colorado in 2020. pic.twitter.com/lzEdBW27kf — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) January 6, 2023

“Overall, Johnson has the size, athleticism, and instincts you want in a potential lead back and I expect him to contribute to his future NFL team very early in his career,” writes Brentley Weissman of The Draft Network.

Pro Football Focus describes Johnson as “one of the most powerful runners in this class” as he averaged an absurd 4.28 yards after contact per rush.

“Add on the fact that he only has 448 career touches coming out of college, and it’s not hard to envision him being a better NFL player than he was in college,” Marcus Mosher of PFF writes.

Considering he spent his collegiate career as a second rusher behind one of the country’s best, Roschon Johnson would likely fit in well playing in tandem with Saquon Barkley. Johnson could serve as the Giants’ backup running back with the potential to one day take on the lead role.