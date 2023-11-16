Giants Draft Probabilities: Can the Panthers win 2 more games?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Following their defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, the New York Giants are positioned for the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With a challenging schedule ahead and the team’s current trajectory, there’s a possibility the Giants could secure the top pick, although the Carolina Panthers currently precede them in the draft order.

The Chicago Bears, having acquired the first overall pick from the Panthers, could potentially select a quarterback, with USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye being top contenders.

The Giants’ Quarterback Dilemma

The Giants must consider their future at the quarterback position, especially given Daniel Jones’s injury history and current contract situation. Selecting a top quarterback in the draft, such as Williams or Maye, offers the Giants an opportunity to inject new talent and competition into a position that has been a point of contention in recent seasons.

Potential Scenarios for the Draft Order

The Carolina Panthers’ Path to Victory

The Panthers’ remaining schedule includes games against teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their performance in these matches will be pivotal in determining the draft order. With Baker Mayfield showing promise with the Buccaneers, the Panthers’ ability to secure additional wins remains uncertain.

The Giants’ Remaining Games

Conversely, the Giants have opportunities to win against the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers. Washington is capable of scoring in bunches and the Giants have struggled offensively this season, but the Patriots are down in the dumps as well.

Draft Implications for the Giants

The Road to the Top Draft Pick

Sitting at 2–8, the Pats are just behind the Giants with a third overall pick, having failed to score over 17 points in any of their last three games. However, they have a strong defensive unit that could pose problems for Big Blue, especially in the turnover categories. At the current moment, backup undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito is the slated starter, but Tyrod Taylor is making progress and is expected to return before the end of the season.

For fans hoping the Giants end up with a top pick, Taylor represents their best opportunity at winning games, but the schedule gets increasingly more difficult with two of their final four games coming against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Securing a Quarterback Prospect

Assuming the Bears opt for a new quarterback and move on from Justin Fields, the Giants are well-positioned to select the next-best quarterback available. This move could be a strategic decision for General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll, potentially extending their tenure with the Giants by aligning their future with a promising rookie quarterback. The upcoming draft presents a significant opportunity for the Giants to address their quarterback situation and chart a new course for the franchise.