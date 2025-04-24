Giants’ draft plan could build a true identity in the trenches

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants haven’t had a true defensive identity since the days of Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora. That might be about to change.

They already made a major move by acquiring Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, pairing him with interior beast Dexter Lawrence and the still-developing Kayvon Thibodeaux.

But if Thursday night goes according to plan, Penn State’s Abdul Carter might be next.

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Abdul Carter Could Be the Final Piece

The Giants appear to be locking in on Carter with the third overall pick. And the 21-year-old edge rusher has hinted at the fit himself.

He racked up 66 pressures and 13 sacks on just 350 pass-rush snaps last season. That’s elite production — and his burst off the line is arguably the best in the draft class.

He’s a dynamic weapon that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen can plug in anywhere.

Carter isn’t just talented. He’s violent. Explosive. And most importantly, versatile — a quality this front office has prioritized under Joe Schoen.

Brian Burns Isn’t Going Anywhere

While Carter may be the new name, Brian Burns is still the veteran anchor.

He posted 61 pressures and nine sacks last season while playing through injury. At just 27 years old and under contract through 2028, the Giants know exactly what they’re getting.

A fast, reliable, and technically sound edge rusher who rarely misses tackles and forces offensive lines to shift protections constantly.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dexter Lawrence Remains the Heart of It All

Then there’s Dexter Lawrence.

Even after missing five weeks last year, Lawrence totaled 36 pressures and 10 sacks from the interior — absurd numbers for a nose tackle.

He draws double teams like it’s his day job, which it is, and that opens up opportunities for edge rushers to wreak havoc.

With Carter, Burns, and Thibodeaux potentially lined up on either side of him, offensive coordinators are going to lose sleep.

You Can’t Block Everyone

If Carter becomes a Giant, the defensive line becomes a four-headed monster. You can double one. Maybe two.

But not all of them.

That creates a rotational nightmare for opponents and gives the Giants something they haven’t had in a long time: a defensive identity that’s feared across the league.

Popular Reading