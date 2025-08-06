Giants dodged a bullet missing out on trade for Rams’ star quarterback

The New York Giants made it their top priority this offseason to add an established talent at quarterback who could maximize superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Plan A was to trade for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. The Giants heavily pursued a trade for the former Super Bowl champion and made lucrative contract offers to him and his agent.

At the time, it felt like the Giants missed out on an opportunity to add an elite talent under center. But now, it feels like the Giants dodged a speeding bullet.

Matthew Stafford is dealing with an injury

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc and has received an epidural to help him deal with it. The 37-year-old has missed the entirety of training camp this summer.

Los Angeles has called him week-to-week, being cautious, but with plans for him to be ready for Week 1.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the Rams, that’s not the biggest deal, considering Stafford is a returning player who already has familiarity with the team’s coaches, players, and schemes.

However, if Stafford were a member of the Giants, this would be incredibly concerning. Missing the entire summer with a new team would likely lead to a level of unpreparedness that would hurt the team at the start of the regular season.

The Giants are happy with Russell Wilson leading their offense

Instead of trading premium draft assets for Stafford, the Giants settled on signing Russell Wilson in free agency. That appears to have been the smart move to this point, as Wilson has sparked a major shift in positive energy at Giants training camp.

The Giants’ offense is firing on all cylinders this summer with Wilson leading the charge and orchestrating a new-and-improved passing attack.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He and Nabers have developed incredible chemistry this summer, connecting on big plays and racking up touchdown after touchdown during team drills.

It’s hard to guess what this offense would have looked like with Stafford instead of Wilson. However, the Giants are happy with who they have and grateful for the bond that Wilson was able to form with Nabers by being healthy and available this summer for training camp.