Giants’ legend defends 1st round bust who’s been ‘flat-out dominant’

The New York Giants are placing a major bet on Evan Neal, shifting the former first-round pick to offensive guard.

After three difficult seasons at right tackle, the 6-foot-7, 350-pound lineman is finally embracing a new role.

Training camp has already provided Neal with several learning moments, but he’s shown flashes of real potential in the interior.

While his balance and lateral speed remain areas of concern, Neal’s sheer size clogs lanes and opens opportunities in the run game.

Moving him inside simplifies his responsibilities, asking him to anchor instead of chasing speed rushers around the edge.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Veteran voices show belief in Neal’s progress

Neal’s effort hasn’t gone unnoticed, earning praise from teammates and even former Giants greats as he settles into guard.

“It’s not easy to move inside, especially at this level,” said starting right guard Greg Van Roten on Tuesday.

“He’s taking it in stride, he’s trying to learn every day, work on his technique, and improve.”

Support also came from Giants legend Carl Banks, who has been vocal in defending Neal’s early transition at training camp.

“Let’s pump the brakes on the Evan Neal panic,” Banks said on X, pushing back against negative practice narratives.

“The narrative that he’s struggling in training camp is just flat-out wrong, and it needs to stop.”

Banks emphasized that Neal hasn’t had a single bad practice, noting his steady play at both guard positions.

While no lineman wins every rep in one-on-one drills, Banks called Neal “above steady” and even “dominant” on several snaps.

A final opportunity to salvage his career

This transition to guard could represent Neal’s last chance to salvage his value and reframe his career in New York.

The Giants declined his fifth-year option, signaling that 2025 is a prove-it season for the former Alabama standout.

If he performs well inside, Neal could rebuild his stock and potentially secure a lucrative free-agent contract in 2026.

The Giants need stability on the offensive line after years of inconsistency, and Neal’s success could shift the unit’s outlook.

Training camp has already shown the early signs of progress, and his growth could impact the Giants’ ground attack immediately.

Neal’s potential impact on the Giants’ offense

For the Giants, this move is about more than just Neal—it’s about unlocking the full potential of their offense.

A dominant interior presence helps open rushing lanes, control the line of scrimmage, and take pressure off Russell Wilson.

If Neal can consistently win inside, the Giants can rely less on double teams and improve their overall protection schemes.

It’s the kind of subtle, foundational improvement that could determine whether the Giants finally stabilize a long-troubled offensive line.

For now, the team’s gamble is paying off in practice, and Evan Neal’s career revival remains one of camp’s most compelling storylines.