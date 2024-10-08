Giants’ Dexter Lawrence is on a historic statistical pace this season

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants might just have the best defensive player in the NFL right now. Dexter Lawrence is playing at an elite level with his statistics putting him on track to have a season for the history books.

Giants: Dexter Lawrence looks like the NFL’s DPOTY so far

Through the first five weeks of the season, Lawrence has been utterly dominant. He’s racked up 16 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, 23 pressures, and six sacks, which ranks second in the NFL through Week 5.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Lawrence’s elite play has earned him an 89.8 Pro Football Focus grade this season. PFF named Lawrence to their First-Quarter All-Pro Team after Week 4 — prior to his incredible three-sack performance in Week 5 against the Seahawks.

Lawrence is on pace to have a historically good season

Taking Lawrence’s per-game averages through the first five weeks of the season and spreading them across 17 games highlights the historic pace the Giants’ defensive tackle is on right now:

Lawrence is currently on pace to finish the season with 55 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 34 quarterback hits, 78 pressures, and 20.5 sacks. All while playing the nose tackle position, where it is far more difficult to stack up pressures and sacks as opposed to playing as an edge rusher.

A 20.5-sack campaign would be among the greatest statistical seasons for an interior defensive lineman in NFL history. For reference, that total would match future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald’s single-season career high. Lawrence would join an elite company with a 20+ sack season and undoubtedly put himself on course for a gold jacket.