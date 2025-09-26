Giants’ defensive star should be completely off limits in trade discussions

The New York Giants are in a familiar but frustrating position, stumbling out to an 0–3 start in 2025. With rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart taking over under center, the franchise is searching for a spark to turn the season around. But with every loss, the noise grows louder — speculation, frustration, and questions about the team’s direction.

One name that has unexpectedly surfaced in trade conversations among rival fan bases is veteran defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. For the Giants, that kind of chatter should be dismissed immediately.

A franchise cornerstone in the trenches

Lawrence is not just another starter on the defensive line; he is the foundation. The Giants extended him on a four-year, $87.5 million deal, locking him into cap hits of $23.6 million this season, $27 million in 2026, and $26.5 million in 2027. In today’s market, that’s a bargain for a player of his caliber.

He’s only 27, squarely in his prime, and still regarded as one of the most disruptive interior linemen in football. While his 2025 season has started slower than expected, the flashes of dominance are still there — moments where he collapses pockets or swallows up running lanes, changing the math for opposing offenses.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Playing through recovery

It’s easy to forget that Lawrence is still ramping back from a dislocated elbow suffered last season. For a player who relies so heavily on leverage, hand placement, and strength at the point of attack, that kind of injury takes time to fully overcome.

Even so, the Giants have seen glimpses of his old form. The power is still there, the ability to command double teams still evident. Once he’s fully in rhythm, Lawrence is the kind of player who forces offenses to adjust their entire game plan.

Why trading Lawrence makes no sense

For a defense that continues to struggle against the run, Lawrence is arguably the most valuable asset on the roster. The Giants have invested heavily in their pass rush, pairing Brian Burns with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter, but none of it works without Lawrence anchoring the middle.

Moving him would be like pulling the keystone out of an arch — the whole structure crumbles. Without Lawrence, the Giants would be left exposed against power rushing attacks, and Dart’s job as a rookie quarterback would only get harder playing from behind.

The leadership factor

Beyond the stats, Lawrence is a presence in the locker room. A two-time Pro Bowler and one of the few players to survive multiple coaching regimes, he represents stability for a franchise that has lacked it. In a season already teetering, removing that type of veteran leader would send the wrong message not just to the locker room, but to fans who have endured years of disappointment.

Staying the course

The Giants may be off to a nightmare start, but burning the house down isn’t the answer. Lawrence remains one of their few undeniable building blocks, and his contract ensures he provides value both on the field and against the cap.

Even with rival fans daydreaming about prying him loose, the Giants should know better. If there’s any chance of salvaging this season — or building toward something greater — Dexter Lawrence has to be in the middle of it.