Giants’ defensive coordinator game-planning for ‘Hall of Fame-type level’ QB in Week 17

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will have their hands full once again in Week 17 as they play host to the 8-7 Los Angeles Rams. Coming off a 33-25 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas that eliminated them from playoff contention, Big Blue will be looking to bounce back with a win.

Martindale aiming to make the most of his opportunity as the season dwindles down

While this upcoming game holds little significance for the Giants as a whole, for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, it holds a wealth of significance. It is not a guarantee that Martindale will return for next season. Amid rumors of friction between him and head coach Brian Daboll, Martindale will be looking to make a good impression on the Giants head coach.

Standing in the Giants’ way is veteran QB Matthew Stafford

In Martindale’s path in Week 17 is Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. The 15-year veteran has played well this season, leading the Rams to an 8-7 record to the tune of 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Ahead of this matchup, Martindale gave high praise to the 35-year-old QB.

“I think that Stafford is playing at a Hall of Fame-type level,” Martindale told reporters this week. “I think that he and (Ravens quarterback) Lamar (Jackson) should be up for the MVP candidate. That’s the kind of year he’s having.”

Martindale credits Sean McVay for the offensive game plan, calling it a “two-headed monster”

Martindale also gave praise to Rams head coach Sean McVay, as his offensive game plan has made it tough for opposing defenses to figure out, that not only is Stafford a concern, but also stopping the run.

”I think that the thing that (Rams head coach) Sean (McVay) has done is that they’ve made a commitment to the run game and changing their offensive line this year. Now, it’s a two-headed monster that you have to deal with,” said Martindale.

With the Giants’ playoff hopes out of the picture, Martindale and the rest of the defense will use the last two weeks of the regular season as an opportunity to continue to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. In a year full of disappointment for New York, their defense has provided a bright spot, and perhaps they can play spoiler to a Rams team that is still in the hunt to earn a playoff spot. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm on New Year’s Eve (FOX).