Giants’ defensive back preparing for big position change

The New York Giants spent the offseason building a more physical, playmaking defense, but Tyler Nubin might be the quiet key to unlocking its full potential.

After a solid but uneven rookie year, the 24-year-old safety is now getting a position shift that could change everything for this unit.

Why the Giants are rethinking Tyler Nubin’s role

Drafted out of Minnesota in the second round, Tyler Nubin flashed plenty of promise but wasn’t always in the right spot.

He logged 789 snaps in his first NFL season, primarily playing free safety, where he totaled 71 tackles and one pass breakup.

While those coverage numbers weren’t elite, the Giants saw something they couldn’t ignore — his instincts and tackling in tight spaces.

Nubin posted a 9.4% missed tackle rate, respectable for a rookie, and consistently showed toughness against the run and screen plays.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Enter Jevon Holland, the new anchor in coverage

The Giants’ offseason addition of Jevon Holland changed the equation, giving them a rangy, experienced playmaker at free safety.

Holland’s ball-hawking style and proven coverage ability allow the defense to shift Nubin closer to the line of scrimmage.

This setup gives the Giants balance — Holland can cover deep, while Nubin plays closer to the action, where he thrives.

Nubin played 309 snaps in the box last season, and that number is expected to rise substantially in his new role.

Nubin’s strengths align better with strong safety

If you watched Nubin on tape, you’d see a player who attacks downhill with purpose, like a linebacker disguised in a DB’s body.

He reads plays quickly, closes gaps with urgency, and doesn’t hesitate to take on ball carriers or block-shedding assignments.

Moving him into a strong safety role makes sense — it leans into his natural ability as a run defender and enforcer.

It also minimizes his need to patrol deep zones, where his speed and ball skills still require refinement at the NFL level.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive versatility is now a clear priority

With this adjustment, the Giants are embracing something they’ve lacked in recent years — true versatility on the back end.

By pairing Nubin’s physicality with Holland’s range, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen gains flexibility to disguise coverages and confuse quarterbacks.

It’s a move that speaks to a smarter approach — not just plugging in rookies, but putting them where they’ll thrive.

Nubin may not be a Pro Bowl candidate yet, but he’s now in position to take a major leap in year two.

This switch could define the Giants’ identity

Great defenses are built on players who know their role and play it with consistency — this move gives the Giants exactly that.

If Nubin becomes a force against the run and limits tight ends in coverage, he could quietly become one of the team’s biggest assets.

The best NFL defenses are like puzzles — and sometimes it just takes sliding one piece into the right slot to make it all click.