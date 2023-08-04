Giants’ defense primed for a huge step forward in 2023

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The moment the New York Giants brought on Wink Martindale as their defensive coordinator, it was evident that the emphasis would be on superior man coverage corners and an intensified focus on blitzing the quarterback.

These strategies were heavily utilized during the first half of the 2022 season. However, the absence of appropriate personnel disrupted the Giants’ rhythm and momentum.

Martindale had to rely more heavily on zone coverage than preferred during the latter half of the season, owing to a dearth of depth in the defensive backfield. Injuries also hindered the team’s progression, with Leonard Williams grappling with durability issues for the first time in his career and Azeez Ojulari making only nine appearances.

The Dawn of a Healthier and Improved Giants Squad

Entering the preseason, the Giants are in an excellent position, boasting a clean bill of health, key additions to the team, and a superior coaching staff expected to maximize each player’s potential. Of paramount importance, the Giants secured Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round and added several formidable run-stoppers to strengthen their defense’s interior.

In the previous season, the Giants conceded 144.2 rushing yards per game – the sixth-highest in the NFL. Their defense against air attacks was approximately average, yielding 214 yards per game. Despite the roster being notably thin and the offense undergoing developmental phases, they ranked average in points conceded per game at 21.8, a significant achievement.

Martindale’s Optimism for Year Two

Martindale harbors an excitement for his defense’s prospects in the second year, given his enhanced understanding of his players and the system’s foundations.

“As we enter the second year in the system, I’m more familiar with the returning players than I was this time last year, and they have a better understanding of me,” Martindale expressed to the media. “We’ve developed a clear visual idea of the players’ capabilities. We applied this approach last year, and it served us well. Nonetheless, we are aware that there is considerable improvement needed because, in this league, if you’re not evolving, you won’t last long.”

Certainly, there will be developmental challenges with several new faces playing pivotal roles. Incorporating a new leading linebacker like Bobby Okereke and developing a few younger cornerbacks may pose some initial challenges, but the hope is that their successful performances will compound as the season progresses.

“We anticipate a process and I’ll be able to answer those questions better after some preseason games. However, we are excited,” Martindale added.

A Glimpse into the Future

One thing we can guarantee is that the Giants will finally have the means to execute Martindale’s man coverage strategy and heavy blitzing to unsettle opposing quarterbacks. The potential of an exciting front four, comprised of Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Azeez Ojulari, is tremendously high.