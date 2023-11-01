Giants’ Darren Waller ‘potentially’ out several weeks with hamstring

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Bad news struck the New York Giants on Wednesday, as star tight end Darren Waller gave a grim outlook on his nagging hamstring injury.

Giants’ TE Darren Waler likely out for weeks with hamstring injury

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Waller is discouraged that his hamstring continues to give him problems, deeming it “very frustrating.”

Waller added that this injury may keep him out of action for several weeks, which could possibly leave his availability for the rest of the season in question. He told Raanan that “it may take a little bit” before his hamstring is fully healed and that he could “potentially” be out of the lineup for several weeks.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan added that the 30-year-old tight end felt as though he rushed back from a similar hamstring injury last year with the Raiders, an injury that is clearly still bothering him a season later.

The Giants will have to get by without their top receiving target

Waller started Sunday’s game against the Jets before leaving the game in the first half due to the injury and would not return as they lost in overtime 13-10.

This could not have come at a worse time for the Giants, as their hopes of turning around their season have been crushed by losing their No. 1 target. Waller leads the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (384) and has also recorded a touchdown this season.

With Waller likely to miss an extended period of time, this leaves the door open for second-year tight end Daniel Bellinger to get more reps as the team’s main tight end. He has primarily been used as a run blocker for the Giants this season, but that will likely change now following the injury to Waller.

The Giants will now likely have to tread forward without Waller for the foreseeable future. Their next game is this upcoming Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_