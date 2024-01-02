Giants’ Darius Slayton Speaks on Offensive Issues: ‘It’s definitely disappointing’

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ offense remains one of the worst in football this season, due to a myriad of reasons. Right off the bat, their lackluster offensive line has failed to protect the quarterback position, but churning through Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Tyrod Taylor certainly hasn’t given them any sense of consistency.

With that being said, the Giants had a great opportunity to win against the Los Angeles Rams at home this past weekend. Unfortunately, they were unable to escape with a victory, but a few momentum-changing moments stifled their chances.

In fact, veteran receiver Darius Slayton spoke to the media after the game, stating his disappointment and that they could’ve won that contest by multiple scores.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Slayton told reporters. “We had multiple chances to win the game by seven or more. If we executed a little bit better in a few spots, and Jalin’s big play doesn’t get called back, probably would’ve had a some more points there at the end that maybe we could just kneel it out. But it just didn’t go that way.”

The Giants Need To Take Advantage of Their Chances

Slayton currently leads the team with 707 yards this season, collecting 106 and a touchdown against the Rams. In fact, he had an 80-yard touchdown reception, a pass by Taylor that fell right into his bread-basket, beating two defensive backs.

Slayton routinely gets open when targeted, but the Giants’ offensive line rarely gives the quarterback position enough time to wait for routes to actually develop. That is part of the team’s desperate need this upcoming off-season, which is why they may look to draft a quarterback and invest in the offensive line. A quarterback would keep the cost down in the future, allowing them to spend money in free agency and allocate draft capital toward building around a player on a rookie deal.

Obviously, general manager Joe Schoen has his work cut out for him, but this may be his last opportunity to reverse the trend coming off of down 2023 season.