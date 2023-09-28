Giants’ Daniel Jones reacts to awful offensive start

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ offense has faced its fair share of challenges at the beginning of this season. With a meager tally of six first-half points over three weeks, relying on second-half heroics is a strategy that’s unlikely to bear fruit in the long run.

The Offensive Line Woes

Compounding their troubles, the Giants have frequently shuffled their offensive line. Come Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, they’ll be deploying their fourth different alignment. This inconsistency has clearly affected team chemistry, placing the Giants in a precarious position. Currently 1–2, they’re grappling with one of the league’s most underwhelming offenses.

As it stands, the Giants rank as the second-lowest in terms of points per game, averaging a mere 14.3, narrowly outpacing their city rivals, the New York Jets. Furthermore, they find themselves languishing in the bottom 10 for both rushing and passing yards per game. The absence of top-tier offensive linemen and the notable Saquon Barkley underscores these struggles.

However, there’s a silver lining. Both left guard Ben Bredeson and left tackle Andrew Thomas are on track to face off against Seattle. Saquon Barkley, on the other hand, might sit out one more week, eyeing a potential comeback in Week 5.

Daniel Jones: The Giants’ Optimistic Leader

Despite the gloomy start, quarterback Daniel Jones remains steadfast and positive. His conviction? The team is on an upward trajectory and simply requires more time to meld effectively.

“I think we’re still improving. We’re still working to grow and like I said, there’s a lot of things we need to sharpen up and clean up as an offense and as a unit. We’re still confident and excited for what we can be.”

Jones’s perspective rings true for many teams integrating a slew of new members. Establishing a cohesive and impactful game plan that capitalizes on each player’s unique strengths is no overnight task. The Giants have squared off against tough adversaries in the initial weeks, but the upcoming clash with Seattle presents a viable opportunity for victory.

The chatter surrounding Jones’s contract extension and the team’s lackluster output persists. Still, Jones is unwavering in his belief that this unit holds promise. Fans and critics alike are eager to see a resurgence, reminiscent of their commendable performance in the second half against Arizona during Week 2.