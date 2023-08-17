Giants’ Daniel Jones is ‘throwing the ball better than he ever has’

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are gearing up for an exhilarating 2023 season with reinforced offensive tactics and a refreshed team line-up, hinting at a promising year ahead.

Bolstering the Giants’ Offense

This off-season, the Giants made significant strides by bringing in tight end Darren Waller and wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt. This move is expected to notably amplify their downfield prowess and overall offensive dynamism.

Daniel Jones: Ready for an Explosive Year

Quarterback Daniel Jones, moving into his second season alongside Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka, aims to capitalize on the groundwork laid during 2022. The team is now introducing an advanced layer to their offensive strategy, emphasizing a potent passing attack that hinges on downfield throws and heightened inventiveness.

In the previous season, Jones had a conservative approach with just 26 passes attempting 20+ yards downfield, registering 359 yards and two touchdowns. His performance swayed when it came to throws 10–19 yards from the line of scrimmage, yielding 1,079 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. But with the induction of adept route runners possessing the speed to challenge defenses, Jones’ passing game is poised for an upswing, simultaneously fostering chances in the run game.

Observations from the Defensive Corner

Wink Martindale, the defensive coordinator, expressed his positive observations on Jones’ growth during the off-season. He remarked on his enhanced understanding of the game plan and the innovative strategies being integrated.

Martindale, sharing his insights with The Post, said:

“I think Daniel right now’s throwing the ball better than he ever has, me going against him when I was in Baltimore and practicing with him all year last year. What’s tough is his athleticism, ’cause you could defend one play and it turns into another play when he scrambles and either finds a receiver or runs for 10 or 12 yards.”

NFL’s top quarterbacks, such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, are renowned for their adaptability, often improvising and turning challenging situations into opportunities. In 2022, Jones largely adhered to the set playbook. However, with a solid grasp of the system’s basics, he is set to harness his innate athleticism and capitalize on the progress he made the previous season.

Mike Kafka voiced his appreciation for Jones’ command at the line of scrimmage to The Post, noting:

“His mechanics at the line of scrimmage … getting guys in and out of the huddle, good tempo at the line of scrimmage. … He’s in a totally different place right now just with the operation. In Year 2, that’s what you get. Year 2 in the same system, same head coach, coordinator, quarterback coach, there’s a lot of familiarity, and so you’re able to take advantage of that.”

Stability and Future Prospects

The continuity Daniel Jones is slated to enjoy, given the constant shuffling of head coaches and coordinators in his career, is anticipated to pivot his professional trajectory. A stark contrast from a year ago, the Giants’ commitment to Jones is evident. Their faith in his capabilities was sealed with the signing of a four-year, $160 million deal, underscoring their belief in him steering the offense in the upcoming seasons.