Giants’ Daniel Jones is Gaining Sympathy From His Opposition: ‘We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants entered the 2024 season with lofty expectations, but the pressure is mounting on general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. If they don’t start showing real progress, they could find themselves on the hot seat. A disappointing Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings only adds to their concerns, and quarterback Daniel Jones is feeling the weight of another potential transition.

Daniel Jones: A Common Denominator in a Struggling Giants Franchise

Jones, now in his sixth year, could be facing his third head coach and second general manager if the Giants don’t turn things around. Despite the changes in leadership, Jones has remained the common denominator during the team’s struggles.

Even with improved pass protection and a new star receiver in Malik Nabers, Jones has yet to find his rhythm. His performance against the Vikings drew sympathy from the opposition, with linebacker Jonathan Greenard saying, “We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him.”

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

When opposing defenders express pity, it’s a clear sign that the situation is dire. Jones threw two interceptions, including a pick-six from deep in his own territory. Since signing his four-year, $160 million contract, he has thrown more touchdowns to opposing teams than his own, raising serious concerns about his ability to elevate his game.

A Short Leash Heading into Week 2

The Giants are sticking with Jones as their starter for Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, a team he’s historically performed well against. However, the leash is short. If Jones fails to deliver against one of the league’s weaker defenses, the Giants may be forced to make a change sooner rather than later.

Jones’ contract adds another layer of complexity. If he suffers a season-ending injury and is unable to pass his physical by next March, the Giants would be on the hook for his entire salary cap hit next year. That financial burden could cripple their offseason plans, making it crucial for the team to avoid long-term commitment to a struggling quarterback.

The Giants’ Front Office: Running Out of Time

Daboll was brought in to develop a young quarterback and transform the Giants’ offense, but so far, the results have been disappointing. The organization extended Jones in 2023, a decision that now seems like a costly mistake. The Giants even tried to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Drake Maye as their quarterback of the future, but the New England Patriots secured him with the third overall pick, leaving New York to settle for playmaker Malik Nabers.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

While Nabers is an extraordinary talent, his full potential may never be realized with Jones under center. The 2025 quarterback draft class isn’t as strong, but there are emerging prospects like Carson Beck and Cam Ward. However, it remains to be seen whether Schoen will still be in charge when the draft rolls around.

A Pivotal Season for the Giants

With 16 games remaining, the Giants are at a crossroads. If they don’t turn things around quickly, the season could unravel, and the franchise’s leadership could face sweeping changes. Co-owner John Mara is reportedly frustrated with the lack of success over the past decade, and another poor season could lead to drastic measures.